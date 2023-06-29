Bill and Hillary Clinton Wear Contrasting Looks for ‘Leopoldstadt’ on Broadway

Former President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, attended a performance of Broadway’s “Leopoldstadt” on Thursday in New York City. For their night out at the theater, the couple wore very contrasting ensembles.

Bill Clinton donned a dark brown suit with an olive polo shirt, accessorizing with an American flag lapel pin in honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday. Hillary took a more colorful approach to fashion, opting for a red plaid check lightweight jacket with a funnel neck collar, pairing it with tailored black trousers.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton , Chelsea Clinton and Marc Mezvinsky pose with the cast of “Leopoldstadt” on Broadway at The Longacre Theatre on June 28 in New York City. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

“Leopoldstadt” officially closes on Broadway on Sunday after a limited run. The show won big at this year’s Tony Awards this month, taking home the Tony Award for Best Play. The play was written by Academy Award winner Tom Stoppard, whose career in theater and film goes back to the ’50s.

In addition to Best Play, the show also took home the Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Play for Patrick Marber, Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play for Brandon Uranowitz and Best Costume Design of a Play for Brigitte Reiffenstuel.

“Leopoldstadt” is set among the wealthy Jewish community in Vienna, in the first half of the 20th century and follows the lives of an affluent Jewish family who fled the pogroms in east Austria.

Following the performance of the show, Bill and Hillary Clinton posed backstage with the cast of “Leopoldstadt.” Hillary is a known lover of Broadway theater and is a fan of plays and musicals alike. She’s been spotted over the past year and a half at Broadway productions including “POTUS” and “Some Like It Hot.”