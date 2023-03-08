Hillary Clinton Embraces Power Dressing for Forbes’ 30/50 Summit

Hillary Clinton appeared for a panel at the 2023 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, in one of her signature power suits.

Clinton was joined on stage by other pioneering women in their fields, including tennis player Billie Jean King, The Honest Company founder Jessica Alba, lifestyle entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, feminist author and women’s rights activist Gloria Steinem and Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska. Forbes 30/50 Summit, which runs through Friday, is an event that brings together leaders from the worlds of policy, business and NGOs to build relationships with each other.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton attend the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi. AFP via Getty Images

The former secretary of state and Democratic presidential candidate wore a golden yellow blouse with plissé fabric detailing on the bodice paired with one of her classic black pantsuits and black heels.

Clinton is a known strong supporter of American designers. On the 2016 campaign trail, she regularly wore Ralph Lauren pantsuits, including a beige and camel pantsuit when she cast her vote for president on Nov. 8, 2016. She also wore a black and purple Ralph Lauren pantsuit for her concession speech on Nov. 9, 2016.

Last September, Clinton headed to Venice to attend the DVF Awards hosted by fashion designer Diane Von Furstenburg. It marked the first time the awards were held in Venice and the 13th edition of the annual event.

Clinton was among the evening’s honorees, wearing a multicolored loose-fitting dress for the occasion. She attended the ceremony on behalf of Vital Voices Global Partnership, an organization she founded in 1997 with a mission to invest, connect and amplify women leaders.