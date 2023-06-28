Chloe Bailey, Tiffany Haddish, Law Roach and More at Hollywood Unlocked’s Impact Awards 2023

Chloe Bailey made a dramatic arrival at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards in Los Angeles on Tuesday, opting for a crop hooded blazer with sharp lapels and cinched sleeves, paired with a black maxi skirt.

She also showcased a new hairstyle, sporting blond-highlighted box braids.

Chloe Bailey at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her looks, Bailey has previously worked with stylists Jill Jacobs and Byron Javar.

At the event, the singer was honored with the Fearlessness Award. “You are an artist because you have no other choice to create. Sure, I could create my art and lock it away for only me, but I chose to share it. I chose to stand with my head high and say ‘This is me’,” she said while receiving the honor.

The awards celebrated the Black community by bringing together people in music, film, social media, and politics. Tiffany Haddish hosted the event, which included many A-list celebrities in attendance. Here’s a look at some of the other stars from the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards.

Halle Bailey

(L-R) Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Getty Images for Hollywood Unloc

Halle Bailey, who came to support her sister Chloe, coordinated with her sibling in a black jumpsuit. The duo posed on the carpet in their plunging-themed looks, which Halle paired with a green necklace and a statement red lip.

Halle recently starred as the mermaid Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” and worked with stylist Nichole Good on her looks for the film’s press tour.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Tiffany Haddish, who returned to host the awards, arrived wearing a lime-green minidress by The New Arrivals. Haddish’s gown featured a dramatic feather-adorned neckline and a body-con fit. She completed her look with silver strappy heels and styled her short hair into ’90s finger waves.

Law Roach

Law Roach at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Law Roach received the Innovator Award, donning an all-black ensemble and a classic double-breasted suit. For a touch of high-fashion and added height, Roach wore shiny platform boots by Christian Louboutin. Roach’s client list included Kerry Washington, Celine Dion, Megan Thee Stallion and Zendaya.

Babyface

Babyface at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Babyface attended the awards wearing a black Versace blazer with silver crystal embellishments, straight-leg trousers and pointy-black dress shoes.

Muni Long

Muni Long at the Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards. Michael Buckner for Variety

Muni Long, who performed at the awards, arrived in a soft blue cutout gown adorned with sparkling attachments. She later changed into a black mermaid-style gown. Long’s next singing gig is at the 2023 Essence Festival in July.