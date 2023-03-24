How to Watch Georgina Rodriguez’s Netflix Series ‘I Am Georgina’: A Look at the Glamorous Life of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Partner

Model, mother, influencer and businesswoman — Georgina Rodriguez seems to have it all on the surface, but fans have wondered who she is underneath at all. Rodriguez is best known to the world as the partner to world-famous soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo.

In Season Two of her Netflix series “I Am Georgina,” fans will get to see her day-to-day life through an in-depth portrait of the woman behind the Instagram posts and red carpet photos. The show will explore her relationship with Ronaldo and role as a mother, as well as the more glamorous aspects of her life, from parties to shopping.

Rodriguez has been in a relationship with Ronaldo since 2016, when she met him at a Gucci retail store in Madrid where she worked as a sales assistant. She has had three biological children with the soccer player, although one of their twins passed away after he was born but the other child survived.

Here, WWD takes a closer look at the series and gives details on how to watch it.

How to Watch

“I Am Georgina” is available exclusively on Netflix. Season Two premieres on Friday. Netflix currently offers four tier options for subscribers, including basic with ads, ad-free basic, standard for watching on two supported devices at a time and premium for watching on four supported devices concurrently. The show is available in English, European Spanish, Italian, French, German, Czech, Hungarian, Polish, Russian, Turkish and Brazilian Portuguese.

A Spanish language poster for “I Am Georgina.”

What does Georgina Rodriguez wear?

In the poster art of Season Two, Rodriguez wears a series of high-fashion looks from established design houses. In one poster image, she wears an off-the-shoulder pink minidress from Carolina Herrera accessorized with a Coperni glass handbag. In another, she wears a red Jakke Bailey faux-fur trimmed robe with a red lace jumpsuit underneath. In a third image, also donning red, she wears a Galia Lahav satin evening dress as she poses lifting weights.

A Spanish language poster for “I Am Georgina.”

What was Georgina Rodriguez’s first job?

Prior to meeting Ronaldo, Rodriguez was a sales assistant at a Gucci store on Serrano, a street in Madrid known for its high fashion shops and luxury handbags.

What does the Georgina Rodriguez luxury lifestyle look like?

The model and influencer is known for her love of shopping, so we can expect to see her adding to her walk-in closet. She’s also a socialite and the show will give us behind-the-scenes access to opulent parties. Rodriguez is also seen on a yacht in the trailer.

A Spanish language poster for “I Am Georgina.”

What does Georgina Rodriguez wear for casual looks?

When she’s not wearing Carolina Herrera, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, Rodriguez is known to sport Adidas, Alo Yoga sportswear for her workouts, Gucci sneakers and high-end streetwear like Vetements.

A still from “I Am Georgina” featuring Georgina Rodriguez on a yacht.

What about her Hermès bag collection?

Rodriguez is known for showcasing her extensive collection of Birkin bags on her social media posts, and they are seen in still-life images of her walk-in closet on “I Am Georgina.”

Here are some of her most notable Hermès Birkin bags:

Hermès Birkin Himalaya

The Hermès Birkin Himalaya is crafted from the skin of Nile crocodiles and hand-dyed to produce a white-gray ombré effect to resemble the Himalayan mountains. Christie’s once sold a bag with a diamond clasp for a world-record auction price of $197,000.

Hermès Kelly

The Hermès Birkin is famous for its waiting list and exclusivity, but so is the Kelly bag. Rodriguez has both the Kelly 25 and Mini Kelly in her collection. The average price of an Hermès Kelly starts at $11,400.

Hermès Birkin in Ostrich

Rodriguez loves her Birkins and had to have them in every fabrication possible. The Hermès Birkin in ostrich is one of the rarest Birkins. The bag is known to hold a steady price between $23,000 and $26,000, according to Sotheby’s.

Who has Georgina Rodriguez modeled for?

Rodriguez has appeared in campaigns for apparel brand Genny, innerwear brand Yamamay and jewelry brand Chopard.

Details on Georgina Rodriguez’s engagement ring?

Although the exact date when Ronaldo and Rodriguez became engaged is unclear, she does sport a Cartier diamond engagement ring that reportedly costs 615,000 pounds (around $750,000) as part of her extensive jewelry collection.