Hunter Doohan Gives Classic Black Suit an Edgy Touch With Sheer Opera Gloves at ‘Cocaine Bear’ Premiere

The movie will debut in theaters on Friday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Hunter Doohan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Cocaine Bear" at Regal LA Live on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hunter Doohan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Cocaine Bear" on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Hunter Doohan attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Cocaine Bear” on Friday, bringing an edgy take on head-to-toe black.

In honor of the film’s premiere, the actor wore a double-breasted high-cropped jacket with matching black trousers without a shirt underneath. He coordinated the look with glossy black shoes. Doohan topped off his look by accessorizing with a statement necklace and sheer opera gloves.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: Hunter Doohan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Cocaine Bear" at Regal LA Live on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hunter Doohan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Although Doohan doesn’t star in “Cocaine Bear” himself, he was there in support of his fellow actor and friend Aaron Holliday who has a role in the film. Holliday took a camp approach to style wearing a corset-style dress with a skirt made from strands of pearls over a pair of black trousers.

Over the past several months, Doohan has had a meteoric rise to stardom thanks to his role as Tyler on the hit Netflix series “Wednesday.” The series, which is based on the long-running Addams Family franchise, became Netflix’s second most-watched English language Netflix series in the streaming service’s history.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Hunter Doohan and Aaron Holliday attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Cocaine Bear" at Regal LA Live on February 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Hunter Doohan and Aaron Holliday attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures’ “Cocaine Bear” on Feb. 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

During Men’s Fashion Month in January, Doohan was spotted on the front rows of brands, including Fendi and Louis Vuitton, the latter of which he attended alongside his husband, Fielder Jewett.

“Cocaine Bear” is directed by Elizabeth Banks and adapted from Jimmy Warden’s screenplay. The film, with its eye-catching title, is based on a true story of a black bear that consumes a substantial amount of cocaine and goes on a drug-fueled rampage. In real life, the bear was found dead after consuming 75 pounds of cocaine.

The film’s cast includes Ray Liotta, Keri Russell and Margo Martindale. The movie releases on Friday.

