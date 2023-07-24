×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 24, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

LVMH Execs Discuss Paris 2024 Games Deal

Fashion

Jane Birkin Honored at Private Funeral, Public Event in Paris

Business

Adidas Raises Full-year Guidance, Says Yeezys Are Selling and Lifting Profits

Ryan Gosling’s ‘I Am Kenough’ Ken Hoodie Goes Viral After ‘Barbie’ Premiere: How to Buy and More Details

The hoodie is available via Mattel's merchandise website.

i am enough hoodie, i am kenough hoodie, ken, ryan gosling, barbie movie, mattel merch
Drew Barrymore, Genie Francis, Cathy Lee Crosby, Oscar de la Renta, Rebecca Holden, and Suzette Charles attend an event, celebrating the introduction of Barbie dolls wearing fascimilies of Oscar de la Renta fashion designs in 1985.
Oscar de la Renta's socialite Barbie Doll
A bartender wearing a "Ken" t-shirt at the Patricia Barbie Wear by Patricia Fields debut and party in 2007.
Moschino Spring RTW 2015
View ALL 27 Photos

Over the weekend, “Barbie” broke records at the box office. Together with “Oppenheimer,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Sound of Freedom,” North American box offices had their biggest weekend since “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, with box office totals clocking in at $302 million.

Barbie” alone sold an estimated $155 million in tickets at domestic theaters, according to Comscore, collecting an extra $182 million overseas. The film stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her male counterpart Ken.

After joining Barbie on her quest in the film to figure out what’s going on in Barbieland, Ken concludes that he is “Kenough.” The idea of being Kenough has been translated onto a hoodie by Mattel with the message “I am Kenough.”

i am enough hoodie, i am kenough hoodie, ken, ryan gosling, barbie movie, mattel merch
Mattel’s “I am Kenough” hoodie. courtesy photo

The “I Am Kenough” hoodie, which Ken does wear in the movie, is now available on Mattel’s website creations.mattel.com for preorder, but it is selling quickly. Sizes medium, XL and XXXL are already sold out. The pullover hoodie comes in a pink, blue, yellow and green tie-dye color scheme and is made from 100 percent polyester. The price point for the hoodie is $60 and it is expected to ship on or before Sept. 29.

While Barbiecore has been trending since 2022, with the hashtag #Barbiecore raking in more than half a billion views on TikTok, the latest trend to emerge from the “Barbie” universe is “Ken-ergy.”

Related Articles

In April, media outlets began referencing the term and asking Gosling how to find their “Ken-ergy” during red carpet interviews. While Barbiecore has permeated much of womenswear and the pop culture stratosphere, Kenergy is having its moment in time. A quick search shows that #kenergy has more than 81.7 million views on TikTok, so while it’s not as dominant as Barbiecore, it’s found its popularity.

Barbie is now playing in theaters throughout the U.S.

'I Am Kenough' Hoodie in 'Barbie' Goes Viral: How to Buy

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad