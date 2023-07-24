Ryan Gosling’s ‘I Am Kenough’ Ken Hoodie Goes Viral After ‘Barbie’ Premiere: How to Buy and More Details

Over the weekend, “Barbie” broke records at the box office. Together with “Oppenheimer,” “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” and “Sound of Freedom,” North American box offices had their biggest weekend since “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, with box office totals clocking in at $302 million.

“Barbie” alone sold an estimated $155 million in tickets at domestic theaters, according to Comscore, collecting an extra $182 million overseas. The film stars Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as her male counterpart Ken.

After joining Barbie on her quest in the film to figure out what’s going on in Barbieland, Ken concludes that he is “Kenough.” The idea of being Kenough has been translated onto a hoodie by Mattel with the message “I am Kenough.”

Mattel’s “I am Kenough” hoodie. courtesy photo

The “I Am Kenough” hoodie, which Ken does wear in the movie, is now available on Mattel’s website creations.mattel.com for preorder, but it is selling quickly. Sizes medium, XL and XXXL are already sold out. The pullover hoodie comes in a pink, blue, yellow and green tie-dye color scheme and is made from 100 percent polyester. The price point for the hoodie is $60 and it is expected to ship on or before Sept. 29.

While Barbiecore has been trending since 2022, with the hashtag #Barbiecore raking in more than half a billion views on TikTok, the latest trend to emerge from the “Barbie” universe is “Ken-ergy.”

In April, media outlets began referencing the term and asking Gosling how to find their “Ken-ergy” during red carpet interviews. While Barbiecore has permeated much of womenswear and the pop culture stratosphere, Kenergy is having its moment in time. A quick search shows that #kenergy has more than 81.7 million views on TikTok, so while it’s not as dominant as Barbiecore, it’s found its popularity.

Barbie is now playing in theaters throughout the U.S.