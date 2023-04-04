Ice Spice Channels Y2K Fashion Nostalgia for Heaven by Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2023 Campaign

Ice Spice is taking her star talent to a new fashion campaign.

The rapper is one of the latest celebrities to be featured in Marc Jacobs‘ spring 2023 Heaven campaign. In the photos, posted to the Heaven official Instagram account on Monday, Ice Spice can be seen modeling pieces from the latest collection in a Western-themed photo shoot.

Embracing her signature ginger afro, the rapper posed for photos among vintage cars, a mechanical bull and an abandoned gas station. Images from the campaign see Ice Spice wearing pieces inspired by the Y2K fashion trend, such as a star-print minidress, a pair of knee-high platform boots and the brand’s Cuffz bag ($195).

Other items in the latest collection include distressed sweaters, cargo pants, one-shoulder mesh tops and vintage print magazines.

Heaven is Marc Jacobs’ polysexual collection, which originally launched in 2020. According to the brand’s website, the collection is “a gateway into the sprawling and enigmatic omniverse of Marc Jacobs subversion.” Sky Ferreira, Steve Lacy and Nicki Minaj are among the stars who fronted the brands’ past campaigns.

Ice Spice is no stranger to the fashion world. In January, the rapper starred in Ivy Park’s campaign, modeling pieces from the Park Trail collection. She wore the brand’s camouflage pants, orange sweater set and platform sneakers. She also attended the Coach New York Fashion Week show in February, where she channeled a cheerleader in a green variety dress with platform heels.

As an artist, Ice Spice first gained widespread popularity for her hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and recently released her first EP “Like…?” in 2023. The Bronx, New York, native is also gearing up to perform at her first Hot 97 Summer Jam in June, joining a lineup that includes Cardi B as the headliner.