Ice Spice Models Everyday Sculpt Collection in Her First Skims Campaign

Ice Spice is making her debut as a Skims model, appearing in her very first campaign for the shapewear brand.

As revealed on Monday, the rapper stars in a new video for Skims alongside Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress and Raye. Spice is surrounded by monochromatic-colored body sculptures while wearing updated styles from the brand’s Seamless Sculpt Collection and modeling pieces from their new Everyday Sculpt Collection.

“I’m excited to launch this next generation of Skims shapewear with a campaign that celebrates these incredible musical artists,” Kim Kardashian, the cofounder and creative director of Skims said in a press release. “Ice Spice, Nessa Barrett, Pinkpantheress and Raye are super talented women and truly reflect our Skims community.”

Ice Spice in Skims’ latest shapewear campaign, announced on April 24. COURTESY OF SKIMS

Ice Spice expressed in a statement that she is “happy to be a part of the latest campaign.”

“Skims just gets it and makes me feel extra snatched,” the rapper said.

The Everyday Sculpt Collection will launch on Thursday, offering a selection of lightweight, everyday sculpting bralettes, thongs, bodysuits and more. Meanwhile, the Seamless Sculpt Collection has been updated to include eleven new cuts as well as evolutions to the brand’s Seamless Sculpt Bodysuit.

Ice Spice is having a busy 2023. On April 16, the “Munch” rapper released the remix to her single “Princess Diana” featuring Nicki Minaj. The music video, which showcases Spice wearing a shimmering Area Crystal Trim Heart Top, a feather-adorned robe and Brandon Blackwood platform heels, has more than 24 million views.

The rapper has also appeared in a number of high-profile campaigns, with this one being her latest. On April 4, she appeared in Marc Jacobs’ Heaven spring 2023 campaign, wearing pieces inspired by the Y2K fashion trend. In January, the rapper starred in Ivy Park’s campaign, modeling pieces from the brand’s Park Trail collection.