Ice Spice Channels Punk Princess Inspiration in Vivienne Westwood Pleated Skirt Set to Billboard’s R&B Hip-hop Power Players Live

Ice Spice brought her glamorous yet edgy style to Billboard‘s R&B Hip-Hop Power Players Live event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a Vivienne Westwood set.

The rapper’s outfit incorporated the late designer’s trademark punk plaid pattern. Ice Spice’s Sunday corset top included a sweetheart neckline, while her coordinating Meghan kilt featured a raw hem.

Ice Spice Brandon Todd for Billboard

Ice Spice completed her plaid look with sky-high Moc-Croc Leather Court Pumps and a teal Amber clutch, also by Westwood.

During the event, which honored the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, Ice Spice won the award for Rookie of the Year. This is the artist’s first-ever award after being nominated for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, and a BET Her Award at the 2023 BET Awards in June.

Ice Spice Brandon Todd for Billboard

At the 2023 BET Awards, Ice Spice was a part of the many stars who embraced the sheer trend, wearing a black lingerie-inspired gown with corset details. She also performed at the awards show.

2023 has been a huge year for the rapper. She collaborated with Nicki Minaj on “Barbie World,” a track featured on the “Barbie” movie soundtrack. Greta Gerwig’s latest movie, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is the highest-grossing film by a female director.

Ice Spice Brandon Todd for Billboard

Ice Spice also released her latest single “Deli” in July, with the music video already amassing 13 million views on YouTube. The song is featured on her deluxe album “Like..?” which was released on July 21.

Ice Spice has also made waves in the fashion world. This year, she’s appeared in campaigns for Skims and Marc Jacobs’ line Heaven.