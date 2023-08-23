Idina Menzel Adds Edgy Spin to Monochromatic Trend in Leather Karen Millen Top and Wide-leg Trousers at Grammy Museum

Idina Menzel spoke at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on Tuesday, wearing a monochromatic look with an edgy twist. Menzel went full-on leather with a structured top that featured a mock neckline and a pair of coordinating wide-leg trousers by Karen Millen. She completed the look with towering Casadei boots.

Idina Menzel speaking at the Grammy Museum on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The award-winning star worked on her look with stylist Tara Swennen, whose other clients include Allison Janney, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Kristen Stewart.

Menzel spoke at the Grammy Museum’s Los Angeles location on Tuesday. Interviewed by Lyndsey Parker, the former “Wicked” and “Rent” actress, who has appeared in many Broadway productions, is promoting her new album “Drama Queen,” which was released Aug. 18. The new project is a dance album, meant to inspire and uplift people, especially those who are part of the LGBTQ community.

Recently, Menzel has been embracing more monochromatic looks, with this one being her latest. Earlier this month, while in New York City, she visited SiriusXM Studios wearing a vibrant teal button-up, cable-knit sweater and pants by Aknvas.

Idina Menzel speaking at the Grammy Museum on Aug. 22 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

In addition to her musical ventures, Menzel will appear in the upcoming Netflix film “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.” The comedy film is produced under Adam Sandler’s production company Happy Madison and stars his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny. It will be released on the streaming platform Friday.

The Tony Award-winning star also is on a book tour for her late children’s book “Proud Mouse.” The six-stop tour highlights New York City, Los Angeles and other cities in the U.S.