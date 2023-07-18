Vanessa Hudgens Is Ipsy’s New Icon Box Curator

Beauty box subscription service Ipsy has launched its new Icon Box curated by Vanessa Hudgens. The actress, who owns the brand Know Beauty, used her expertise to select skin care and beauty products.

“After all my years on sets and prepping for red carpets, I’ve learned that beauty is not about covering up who I am; it’s about feeling confident in letting my natural skin shine through,” Hudgens said in a statement.

Vanessa Hudgens for Ipsy. courtesy photo

“I haven’t always had the easiest journey getting here and struggled for years with my skin. This year, I’m turning 35 and I’ve truly never felt more confident in my own skin. My Icon Box features a few of my skin care and beauty must-haves that have gotten me to this place, and I hope that my partnership with Ipsy will inspire members to embrace their authentic selves as well.”

Vanessa Hudgens for Ipsy. courtesy photo

The Icon Box by Vanessa Hudgens is reserved exclusively for Glam Bag and BoxyCharm subscribers. The Icon Box is a quarterly upgrade for Ipsy’s members. Each collection includes eight premium beauty and lifestyle products handpicked by a celebrity curator every quarter. The price point for the box is $58, and the box is typically worth upward of $350.

The Icon Box by Vanessa Hudgens features Know Beauty’s Glacial Bay Clay Mask and other brands such as Fenty Skin, Amika, Dr. Brandt and Nars.

Vanessa Hudgens for Ipsy. courtesy photo

“Selecting Vanessa as our second curator of the new Icon Box was an obvious decision,” said Kristy Westrup, senior vice president of merchandising at Ipsy, in a statement. “Vanessa’s outlook on beauty aligns with our mission at Ipsy: inspiring everyone to embrace their unique beauty. She is incredibly beloved by the Ipsy community and has brought a fresh perspective to our Icon Box program.”

Vanessa Hudgens for Ipsy. courtesy photo

Ipsy members will receive eight full-size products, including five hand-selected by Hudgens and three chosen by the member from a personalized assortment via Ipsy’s proprietary AI technology, Ipsy Match. The Icon Box curated by Vanessa Hudgens drops on Aug. 1 and members can reserve their spots for the box beginning on Tuesday.