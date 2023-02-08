Isaac Mizrahi Responds to Beyoncé Mentioning His Name in ‘Break My Soul’ Remix on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

Isaac Mizrahi appeared on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Feb. 7, wearing an eclectic ensemble.

In honor of his television appearance, the longtime fashion designer wore a black-and-white houndstooth jacket, a peach button-down shirt and an orange, brown and white beaded flower-shaped pendant. He accessorized with two diamond rings.

During his segment on the television show, Mizrahi was asked how he felt when Beyoncé “name-checked” him in her song “Break my Soul (The Queens Remix.)”

Mizrahi said she mentioned his name in “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” he “felt like he had been seen by the God.” He also said he felt Beyoncé was robbed of the Album of the Year Grammy at the awards Sunday.

In a previous episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Mizrahi appeared alongside Sherri Shepherd, where the famed designer listed off some of his favorite supermodels (Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss in that order) and the one celebrity he refused to style (it was an unnamed member of the Trump family.)

In addition to his television appearance, Mizrahi also collaborated with dog product brand Wild One for a capsule collection last fall.

Despite not winning Album of the Year, Beyoncé did still come out victorious, winning four Grammy Awards on Sunday night, including the awards for Best R&B Song, Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Best Dance/Electric Music Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance. With 32 wins, Beyoncé now has more Grammy Awards than any other artist.

After collecting her Grammy Awards for her new album “Renaissance,” Beyoncé will be headed on the “Renaissance” world tour, which kicks off in Stockholm on May 10 and ends with a final show in New Orleans on Sept. 27.