Issa Rae Goes Retro in Vintage-inspired Sleeveless Pants Set to ‘Barbie’ Movie Photocall

The "Insecure" co-creator stars as President Barbie in the upcoming film.

Issa Rae at the Barbie movie photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles, red carpet
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Margot Robbie attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and America Ferrera attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Ryan Gosling attends the press junket and photo call For "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Issa Rae embraced a minimalist look to the “Barbie” photocall and press junket in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actress and producer wore a sleeveless cream-colored pants set, which consisted of a form-fit top and wide-leg trousers. Rae coordinated her vintage-inspired look with a ’60s top-knot bun and curly bangs.

Issa Rae at the "Barbie" photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae at the "Barbie" photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles.

Often, when it comes to creating her outfits, Rae works with stylist Wouri Vice, whose clients include H.E.R. and Andra Day.

Rae, who stars in the upcoming film as President Barbie, last delivered a head-turning look at the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” world premiere in May. She wore a Light Nirvana Tie-Dye Ruched Turtleneck midi dress by Johanna Ortiz. The actress starred in the animated superhero film alongside Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.

Issa Rae at the "Barbie" photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles.
Issa Rae at the "Barbie" photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles.

Along with acting, Rae is an established creator and writer. The star co-wrote and co-created HBO’s 2016 series “Insecure,” which went on for five seasons and won an Emmy Award in 2020. In 2022, Rae created the streaming series “Rap Sh!t” for HBO Max, which entered around two aspiring female rappers in Miami.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the “Barbie” movie will star Rae, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Margot Robbie as the titular doll. Releasing in theaters on July 21, the upcoming film has already received over 34 million views on its trailer on YouTube.

