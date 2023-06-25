Issa Rae Goes Retro in Vintage-inspired Sleeveless Pants Set to ‘Barbie’ Movie Photocall

Issa Rae embraced a minimalist look to the “Barbie” photocall and press junket in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The actress and producer wore a sleeveless cream-colored pants set, which consisted of a form-fit top and wide-leg trousers. Rae coordinated her vintage-inspired look with a ’60s top-knot bun and curly bangs.

Issa Rae at the “ Barbie ” photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Often, when it comes to creating her outfits, Rae works with stylist Wouri Vice, whose clients include H.E.R. and Andra Day.

Rae, who stars in the upcoming film as President Barbie, last delivered a head-turning look at the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” world premiere in May. She wore a Light Nirvana Tie-Dye Ruched Turtleneck midi dress by Johanna Ortiz. The actress starred in the animated superhero film alongside Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld.

Issa Rae at the “Barbie” photocall on June 25 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Along with acting, Rae is an established creator and writer. The star co-wrote and co-created HBO’s 2016 series “Insecure,” which went on for five seasons and won an Emmy Award in 2020. In 2022, Rae created the streaming series “Rap Sh!t” for HBO Max, which entered around two aspiring female rappers in Miami.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, the “Barbie” movie will star Rae, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Margot Robbie as the titular doll. Releasing in theaters on July 21, the upcoming film has already received over 34 million views on its trailer on YouTube.