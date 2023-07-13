×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: July 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Corsets Grace the Fall 2023 Runways

Accessories

High Jewelry Houses Went for Colored Diamonds, Want to Stay Out of the Safe

Business

Kim Kardashian’s Skims Chasing $4 Billion Valuation in Pre-IPO Round

Issa Rae Channels 1960s in Colorful Pat Bo Minidress at ‘Barbie’ Photo Call in London

The "Insecure" and "Rap Sh!t" creator portrays President Barbie in the upcoming film.

Issa Rae at the "Barbie" VIP photocall on July 12 in London.
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Dua Lipa attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: America Ferrera attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend the "Barbie" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
View ALL 26 Photos

Issa Rae made a colorful arrival at the “Barbie” photo call in London on Wednesday, taking a ’60s approach to Barbiecore dressing.

Related Articles

Rae looked to Pat Bo, wearing the Wave A-line minidress, which featured melted-like swirls of purple, green and pink. The frock was from the designer’s spring 2023 collection and included green feather trim.

Issa Rae at the "Barbie" VIP photocall on July 12 in London.
Issa Rae at the “Barbie” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rae was styled by Wouri Vice, whose client list also includes H.E.R. and Andra Day.

When it came to hair, the star pulled her brown-highlighted tresses back into a high ponytail, further embracing the dainty mod aesthetic.

Issa Rae at the "Barbie" VIP photocall on July 12 in London.
Issa Rae at the “Barbie” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Rae’s latest look joins a slew of other fashionable moments she’s delivered while promoting her upcoming role as President Barbie in the “Barbie” movie. To the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, she wore a custom Marc Bouwer dress adorned with a bow in the center. While promoting the film in Sydney in June, she wore a long-sleeve hot pink Givenchy dress with sheer overlay details.

Issa Rae at the "Barbie" VIP photocall on July 12 in London.
Issa Rae at the “Barbie” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rae serves as the executive producer of HBO’s “Project Greenlight,” a reality docuseries that gives ambitious filmmakers an opportunity to direct a feature with distribution. She is also the co-creator of HBO’s “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t,” which has been renewed for a second season.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Director Greta Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”

Issa Rae Channels '60s in Minidress at 'Barbie' Photo Call in London

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad