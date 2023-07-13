Issa Rae Channels 1960s in Colorful Pat Bo Minidress at ‘Barbie’ Photo Call in London

Issa Rae made a colorful arrival at the “Barbie” photo call in London on Wednesday, taking a ’60s approach to Barbiecore dressing.

Rae looked to Pat Bo, wearing the Wave A-line minidress, which featured melted-like swirls of purple, green and pink. The frock was from the designer’s spring 2023 collection and included green feather trim.

Issa Rae at the “ Barbie ” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rae was styled by Wouri Vice, whose client list also includes H.E.R. and Andra Day.

When it came to hair, the star pulled her brown-highlighted tresses back into a high ponytail, further embracing the dainty mod aesthetic.

Issa Rae at the “ Barbie ” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Rae’s latest look joins a slew of other fashionable moments she’s delivered while promoting her upcoming role as President Barbie in the “Barbie” movie. To the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, she wore a custom Marc Bouwer dress adorned with a bow in the center. While promoting the film in Sydney in June, she wore a long-sleeve hot pink Givenchy dress with sheer overlay details.

Issa Rae at the “Barbie” VIP photo call on July 12 in London. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Rae serves as the executive producer of HBO’s “Project Greenlight,” a reality docuseries that gives ambitious filmmakers an opportunity to direct a feature with distribution. She is also the co-creator of HBO’s “Insecure” and “Rap Sh!t,” which has been renewed for a second season.

“Barbie” sees Mattel’s famous doll on a journey from Barbieland to the real world. The film, which debuts in theaters on July 21, features an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Dua Lipa, Hari Nef, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa. The movie’s soundtrack is just as star-studded, featuring tracks from Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice, Lizzo and Haim.

Director Greta Gerwig cowrote “Barbie” with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. The couple previously collaborated on the screenplay for their 2012 dramedy “Frances Ha.”