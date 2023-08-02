Issa Rae Goes Monochromatic in Fringe Khaite Dress to Debut Second Phase of Mentorship Campaign With Shipt

Issa Rae attended the Shipt x Issa Rae Anthem campaign event in New York City on Tuesday, opting for a brown-themed color palette. Rae arrived wearing the Khaite Synthetic Fibers dress in beige, which included a ribbed pattern on top and a dramatic fringe skirt. To complete her ensemble, the star wore a pair of strappy gold sandals.

The campaign event marked the second phase of Rae’s mentorship project with Shipt, dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in creative industries. The collaboration involved Rae and other industry professionals mentoring four college interns, allowing the students to ideate, film, edit and star in a 30-second advertising spot, which went live on Wednesday.

“Championing underrepresented voices has been a driving force in my career and collaborating with Shipt on this journey deepens that passion,” Issa Rae said in a statement. “Witnessing the dedication and brilliance of these talented students as they create something truly extraordinary this summer is awe-inspiring. I believe their work will resonate with people from all walks of life, and I’m excited for the world to experience the impact of their remarkable talent.”

Rae’s recent monochromatic look is a stark difference from the pink outfits she was wearing while promoting her role as President Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.” While on the film’s press tour, which ended earlier due to the cast members joining the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood, Rae worked with stylist Wouri Vice on her outfits. To the film’s Los Angeles premiere in July, she donned a pink velvet Marc Bouwer dress with a keyhole cutout and structured neckline.