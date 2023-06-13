Ivanka Trump Shimmers at Bat Mitzvah With Kate Middleton’s Jenny Packham Dress in Ice Blue for Daughter’s 13th Birthday Party

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump, looked to Catherine, Princess of Wales, for sartorial inspiration for her daughter’s Bat Mitzvah over the weekend in Surfside, Florida.

The former first daughter and senior adviser to the president wore an ice blue sequin cape gown from Jenny Packham for her daughter Arabella’s Bat Mitzvah this past weekend. The dress was nearly identical to a gold version Catherine, the princess of Wales, better known as Kate Middleton, wore to the premiere of the James Bond film “No Time to Die” in 2021.

Kate Middleton attends the “No Time to Die” world premiere on Sept. 28, 2021, in London. Getty Images

Many members of the Trump family were in attendance for the Bat Mitzvah, including Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, Lara Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Arabella’s grandfather, former President Donald Trump, was not seen in photos. On Tuesday, he was arrested on federal charges in Miami for allegedly mishandling classified documents.

Arabella wore a custom shimmering ombré dress from Custom by Zoe with a metallic blue top and gold and blue fabric along a tiered hemline.

This isn’t the first time that Ivanka Trump has looked to a princess for style inspiration. At her sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding in November, Ivanka Trump wore a blue Grecian-style dress with a shawl that draped around her neck and back that was a near replica of the dress Grace Kelly, also known as Princess Grace of Monaco, wore in the 1955 film “To Catch a Thief.”

Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle attend Tiffany Trump’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Nov. 12. Photo Courtesy

On Saturday, Ivanka Trump channeled Middleton again in a blue and white polka dot dress with a white collar and white sleeve cuffs from Alessandra Rich, a dress the Princess of Wales wore for a public engagement in May 2019. Ivanka Trump also has been photographed in the same Lele Sadoughi headband and Emilia Wickstead dress as the British royal.

“To Catch a Thief” Grace Kelly, 1955. Courtesy Everett Collection

Both Ivanka Trump and the Princess of Wales were in attendance at the Jordanian royal wedding earlier this month. Ivanka Trump wore a sky-blue Alex Perry trumpet gown, which featured statement shoulders and twisted fabric at the bodice, while Middleton wore a sequin rose gold floor-length gown from Jenny Packham paired with the Lover’s Knot Tiara, famously worn by her husband Prince William’s mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.