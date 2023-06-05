Ivanka Trump Embraces Pastel Hues for the Jordanian Royal Wedding

Ivanka Trump attended the wedding of Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein in Amman, Jordan, on Thursday. She was joined by her husband, businessman and former presidential adviser Jared Kushner.

The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump opted for two pastel gowns. At the Zahran Palace ceremony, Ivanka donned a sky blue Alex Perry trumpet gown, which featured statement shoulders and twisted fabric at the bodice.

Accessorizing with diamond jewelry, Trump wore her blonde tresses in a half updo.

In a post shared to Instagram, she celebrated the occasion. “Wishing congratulations to Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah and Princess Rajwa al Hussein on their beautiful wedding,” she said. “May their lives together be abundant in love, health, and happiness.”

Trump changed into a pleated Jenny Packham gown for the reception and banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace. Her Sunbird chiffon gown was striped with several colors, including soft shades of pink, coral, yellow and green. It also featured a plunging neckline, belted waist and a floor-length cape.

She added silver dangle earrings, while her hair was styled straightened with slicked side bangs.

Other notable guests in attendance at the royal wedding included Prince William and Princess Catherine of England, U.S. First Lady Jill Biden and Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan. Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa al Hussein announced their engagement in August 2022.