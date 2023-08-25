×
 J Balvin Returns to His Hometown in BTS Images of New Air Jordan Commercial

The "Mi Gente" singer is the first-ever Latinx artist to partner with the legacy brand.

J Balvin went back to his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, for the commercial shoot of his upcoming sneaker collection with the Jordan Brand. The award-winning reggaetón artist is releasing J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” on Sept. 2.

Behind-the-scenes photos of the commercial were released Friday, showing Balvin walking through Medellín’s streets while wearing the vibrant footwear design.

J Balvin filming his Jordan commercial in Medellín. David Forehand

“Being in Medallo just makes me smile, what an energy and atmosphere,” the artist’s Instagram caption read on Thursday, in which he could be seen posing with members from his Medellín community.

Balvin is the first-ever Latinx artist to team up with the iconic MJ brand. He first revealed the Air Jordan 1 x J Balvin sneaker in 2020, while performing alongside Shakira and Jennifer Lopez at the Super Bowl LIV halftime show.

J Balvin filming his Jordan commercial in Medellín. David Forehand

“My first pair of Jordan sneakers was the Air Jordan I. I have so much love for the sneakers since I was born in 1985 and that was the year Jordan sneakers hit the streets,” Balvin told WWD in 2020 about the multicolor sneaker, which featured his signature smile symbol.

In 2022, J Balvin released his second sneaker with the Jordan brand, which also included an apparel line of hoodies, sweatpants and T-shirts.

J Balvin filming his Jordan commercial in Medellín. David Forehand

J Balvin continues to venture into the fashion industry, with this being the latest. The singer has attended fashion shows for Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Fendi more, embracing maximalist style statements.

“When it comes to fashion, I don’t know if I have a style or not, but I just think it’s about feeling comfortable with yourself,” he told WWD in 2020.

