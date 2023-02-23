J Balvin Dons a Stylish Shorts Suit for Fendi’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

J Balvin attended Fendi’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week, modernizing the classic black suit.

To support the brand as it debuted its latest runway collection, the musician wore a look from the brand, including a classic black blazer paired with suit shorts that hit below the knee. For shoes, he opted for black sneakers paired with black socks. For accessories, the musician wore a ring, a Cuban link necklace, diamond stud earrings and sunglasses.

J Balvin is known for switching up his hair color with different dye jobs. For the Fendi show, he sported bleach-blond and light pink hair dye.

J Balvin has described fashion as a passion of his in past interviews. The singer has attended New York Fashion Week in the past and has worn designer brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moschino.

He’s also becoming a front-row regular at fashion weeks. During Paris Fashion Week Men’s, J Balvin attended Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear show wearing a head-to-toe Givenchy look, including futuristic sunglasses, a white turtleneck with “Givenchy” branded around the collar, a black leather jacket with “Givenchy” emblazoned across the chest, black leather pants and black sneakers.

J Balvin Getty Images for Fendi

All-black is seemingly the go-to color palette for J Balvin’s front-row ensembles, as on Thursday he also attended the Prada runway show in a head-to-toe black look, including a leather trench coat, boots and a beret.

Despite his penchant for wearing all-black, J Balvin showed his love of color when he collaborated with Guess in 2020 for a collection dubbed Colores featuring tie-dye and rainbow hoodies.

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.