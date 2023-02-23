×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Prada RTW Women’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Genny Brings Eva Kant to the Runway in Milan

Fashion

A Look at the Street Style During Milan Fashion Week

J Balvin Dons a Stylish Shorts Suit for Fendi’s Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

The singer has been making the rounds at Milan Fashion Week, also attending Prada.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: J Balvin attends the Fendi Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi)
J Balvin attends the Fendi Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday. Getty Images for Fendi

J Balvin attended Fendi’s fall 2023 runway show on Wednesday during Milan Fashion Week, modernizing the classic black suit.

To support the brand as it debuted its latest runway collection, the musician wore a look from the brand, including a classic black blazer paired with suit shorts that hit below the knee. For shoes, he opted for black sneakers paired with black socks. For accessories, the musician wore a ring, a Cuban link necklace, diamond stud earrings and sunglasses.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: J Balvin attends the Fendi Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi)
J Balvin attends the Fendi Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week. Getty Images for Fendi

J Balvin is known for switching up his hair color with different dye jobs. For the Fendi show, he sported bleach-blond and light pink hair dye.

Related Galleries

J Balvin has described fashion as a passion of his in past interviews. The singer has attended New York Fashion Week in the past and has worn designer brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moschino.

He’s also becoming a front-row regular at fashion weeks. During Paris Fashion Week Men’s, J Balvin attended Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear show wearing a head-to-toe Givenchy look, including futuristic sunglasses, a white turtleneck with “Givenchy” branded around the collar, a black leather jacket with “Givenchy” emblazoned across the chest, black leather pants and black sneakers.

MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 22: J Balvin attends the Fendi Fashion Show during Milan Fashion Week on February 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Fendi)
J Balvin Getty Images for Fendi

All-black is seemingly the go-to color palette for J Balvin’s front-row ensembles, as on Thursday he also attended the Prada runway show in a head-to-toe black look, including a leather trench coat, boots and a beret.

Despite his penchant for wearing all-black, J Balvin showed his love of color when he collaborated with Guess in 2020 for a collection dubbed Colores featuring tie-dye and rainbow hoodies.

Milan Fashion Week is on until Monday. The event showcases established and up-and-coming Italian-based fashion houses, in addition to shows from international designers. Notable designers and brands on this season’s calendar include Prada, Fendi, Brunello Cuccinelli, Giorgio Armani, Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta and Gucci.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Hot Summer Bags

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

J Balvin Wears Shorts Suit for Fendi Fall 2023 Milan Fashion Week Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad