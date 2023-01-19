×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy’s Fall 2023 Menswear Runway Show

Givenchy unveiled their latest men's offering during Paris Fashion Week Men's fall 2023 season this week.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) J Balvin attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023
Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023
Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023
Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023
View ALL 52 Photos

J Balvin arrived at Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear runway show in Paris on Jan. 18, wearing a logomania ensemble.

As one of the front-row guests in attendance for Givenchy to unveil its latest menswear offerings, J Balvin wore a head-to-toe Givenchy look, including futuristic sunglasses, a white turtleneck with “Givenchy” branded around the collar, a black leather jacket with “Givenchy” emblazoned across the chest, black leather pants and black sneakers.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) J Balvin attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
J Balvin attends the Givenchy menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18. Getty Images

J Balvin’s image is crafted by his stylist Sita Bellan, who in 2020, Billboard described as the only client she will take on. Bellan is also known as a designer, techno DJ and model.

Related Galleries

For the runway show, the musician’s signature hair was shaved down and dyed in a rainbow hue of colors.

J Balvin has described fashion as a passion of his in past interviews. The singer has attended New York Fashion Week in the past and has worn designer brands, such as Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moschino.

Givenchy’s fall 2023 menswear collection was designed by the brand’s creative director Matthew M. Williams. The brand’s latest collection drew inspiration from photos of jazz legend Miles Davis while he was touring and living in Japan in the ’80s and experimenting with fashion. The latest collection features suits, plaids, sweats, utility pants, thermals and boiler suits.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 18: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) J Balvin attends the Givenchy Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
J Balvin attends the Givenchy menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 18. Getty Images

J Balvin is no stranger to the role of fashion designer himself. In 2020, the singer collaborated with Guess for his first menswear and womenswear collection dubbed Colores, which took the name from one of his music albums. The 42-piece line featured plenty of vibrant colors, as the reggaeton artist is typically known for, from tie-dye hoodies to rainbow T-shirts.

At the 2022 ACE Awards, the singer was honored by the Accessories Council with the Global Style Icon Award. In 2019, he also took home the Footwear News Achievement Award for Style Influencer of the Year.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Hot Summer Bags

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

J Balvin Goes for Logomania at Givenchy's Fall 2023 Menswear Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad