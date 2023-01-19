J-Hope Gets Whimsical With Abstract Patchwork at Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show

J-Hope (Jung Hoseok), made a standout arrival to the Louis Vuitton Menswear show on Thursday in Paris.

J-Hope at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall 2023 show. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

J-Hope arrived in head-to-toe Vuitton. His outfit consisted of a colorful collared jacket, button-up blouse and loose fitting trousers that all had a paint-splattered glob-like pattern throughout. The outfit incorporated colorways of magenta, deep brown, burgundy and cobalt blue, creating the appearance of an abstract face. He coordinated his look with a pair of platform shoes in a shiny wine color.

J-Hope at the Louis Vuitton Menswear fall 2023 show. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

The show marks the first from the creative collective of designer Colm Dillane, stylist Ibrahim Kamara and film director Michel Gondry. According to the brand’s Instagram, the set for the show was designed by filmmakers Michel and Olivier Gondry, meant to represent the first stages of a boy’s life unfolding. In addition to J-Hope, the show was attended by a slew of other A-list stars and creatives, including Tyga, Jackson Wang and Usher. It even had a standout performance by Latin songstress Rosalía, who started her set standing on the hood of a vibrant yellow taxi cab.

J-Hope Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

J-Hope is part of the wildly popular K-pop group BTS, which has six other members: Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The band, who already has received five Grammy nominations, shocked their loyal fan base in 2022 when their record company revealed the group was taking a temporary break, so the stars could focus on their individual interests and fulfill their mandatary duty in the military service.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week runs from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Designers and brands on this season’s schedule include Givenchy, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens and Paul Smith. All this season’s runway shows and presentations are in person.