EXCLUSIVE: J. Lindeberg Names Markéta Vondroušová a Brand Ambassador Ahead of U.S. Open

J. Lindeberg has signed Czech athlete Markéta Vondroušová as its newest brand ambassador. The 24-year-old tennis player is currently ranked number nine in the world and recently made history by becoming the first unseeded woman to clinch the Wimbledon title in the Open era.

Vondroušová has signed a multiyear contract with the brand for an undisclosed sum. She will make her debut as an ambassador at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, which begins Monday and continues through Sept. 10 in Queens, New York.

Markéta Vondroušová for J. Lindeberg. courtesy photo

“We are so thrilled to welcome Markéta to the J. Lindeberg family,” said Hans-Christian Meyer, chief executive officer of J. Lindeberg, in a statement. “Her tenacity, skill, and groundbreaking achievements on the tennis court perfectly mirror our brand’s commitment to tireless innovation and pushing boundaries. Like J. Lindeberg, Markéta is a true game-changer, making waves and challenging the conventional. With her crafty play style and ability to upset expectations, we believe she is the future of tennis and fashion, and we’re very excited to embark on this journey with her.”

Markéta Vondroušová for J. Lindeberg. courtesy photo

“I’m very excited to partner with J. Lindeberg, since it’s a brand that aligns with my core values and we share a vision for breaking new conventions in the tennis world,” said Vondroušová in a statement. “Their new collection offers a unique crossover between high-end fashion and athletic performance with a design that is trendy, stylish and athletic. I can’t wait to introduce their upcoming looks on the courts at the U.S. Open and look forward to working closely with J.Lindeberg’s designers on upcoming collections.”

In addition to signing Vondroušová, J. Lindeberg has been working on growing its retail footprint this year. In June, the brand opened a summer pop-up shop at Harrods. In August, it set up a flagship in Copenhagen in a space previously occupied by Burberry.