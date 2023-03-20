Jackie Sandler Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Valentino Suit for Mark Twain Prize 2023 With Adam Sandler

Jackie Sandler chose a Barbiecore-inspired look to support her husband, Adam Sandler, during the 24th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday. The ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., honored the actor and comedian for his contribution to American comedy and entertainment.

Jackie Sandler wore a suit from Valentino Garavani‘s fall 2022 collection in the pink hue that has been all over the runways for the past seasons.

Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

In an interview with WWD, the creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, talked about his love for monochromatic looks, “I wanted to work like a monochromatic artist.” The designer added that, “When looking at one color, you have to go deeper than the surface, to texture, cuts, silhouette, volume and detail. Because I’m not a stylist, I like to be a designer.”

Piccioli also noted that pink has different sides to it because it can be sweet, powerful, sexy and rebellious.

Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Sandler has two up-and-coming roles that are in post-production, “Drugstore June” and “Leo.” Additionally, she is also in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which is set to be released in the first half of 2023.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is presented by Wells Fargo and it recognizes people who impacted American society with their humor. Winners receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain.

Sandler celebrated her husband’s milestone achievement alongside Judd Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Drew Barrymore, Idina Menzel and more. The ceremony will be aired on CNN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.