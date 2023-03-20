×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jeremy Scott Is Exiting Moschino

Men's

Men’s Skirts Were All Over the Fall Runways. But Will They Sell?

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake Appears in First Louis Vuitton Ad

Jackie Sandler Embraces Barbiecore Trend in Valentino Suit for Mark Twain Prize 2023 With Adam Sandler

The actress supported her husband, Adam Sandler, who received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Jackie Sandler chose a Barbiecore-inspired look to support her husband, Adam Sandler, during the 24th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday. The ceremony, held at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., honored the actor and comedian for his contribution to American comedy and entertainment.

Jackie Sandler wore a suit from Valentino Garavani‘s fall 2022 collection in the pink hue that has been all over the runways for the past seasons.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

In an interview with WWD, the creative director of Valentino, Pierpaolo Piccioli, talked about his love for monochromatic looks, “I wanted to work like a monochromatic artist.” The designer added that, “When looking at one color, you have to go deeper than the surface, to texture, cuts, silhouette, volume and detail. Because I’m not a stylist, I like to be a designer.”

Related Galleries

Piccioli also noted that pink has different sides to it because it can be sweet, powerful, sexy and rebellious.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Ben Stiller, Jackie Sandler and Adam Sandler attend the 24th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Sandler has two up-and-coming roles that are in post-production, “Drugstore June” and “Leo.” Additionally, she is also in “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,” which is set to be released in the first half of 2023. 

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is presented by Wells Fargo and it recognizes people who impacted American society with their humor. Winners receive a copy of an 1884 bronze portrait bust of Mark Twain. 

Sandler celebrated her husband’s milestone achievement alongside Judd Apatow, Steve Buscemi, Drew Barrymore, Idina Menzel and more. The ceremony will be aired on CNN on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET. 

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad