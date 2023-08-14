Jackson Yee Discovers ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ History at Tiffany & Co. Landmark Flagship Tour in New York

Chinese actor and singer Jackson Yee explores The Landmark, Tiffany & Co.’s New York flagship, in a video on Monday.

Yee, who became an ambassador for the luxury jeweler in 2021, enters the building’s revolving doors in a black suit accessorized with Tiffany bijoux, the video posted to the brand’s Instagram account shows. He strolls across the main floor of the flagship, which features items from the label’s Tiffany Lock, Tiffany T and Tiffany Knot collections.

He ascends the spiral staircase to view the store’s “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” installation. Tiffany & Co.’s New York flagship is featured prominently in the 1961 film. Exhibited in the store is a replica of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic black Givenchy dress from the movie. Yee completes his tour on the building’s balcony, overlooking Fifth Avenue.

Tiffany & Co.’s New York flagship reopened in 2023 after extensive renovations. Designed by architect Peter Marino, the store’s new decor includes a 22-foot “Diamond Skylight” art installation by Hugh Dutton and an immersive moving fresco by visual artist Yorame Mevorach.

Additional art pieces featured in the flagship are original works and never-before-seen Tiffany-commissioned pieces by Daniel Arsham, Jenny Holzer and Rashid Johnson.

Yee began his career as a child star, joining the Chinese band TFBoys in 2013. Among Yee’s other luxury endorsements are Givenchy and Armani Beauty. He was also a spokesmodel for Adidas until 2021.

Tiffany & Co. has released several videos of celebrity ambassadors touring The Landmark, including Florence Pugh, Gal Gadot, Nancy Ajram and Jimin of the K-pop supergroup BTS.