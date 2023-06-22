Jaime Jaquez Jr. Gets Shady at NBA Draft 2023 With Statement Sunglasses and Beige Suit on the Red Carpet

Jaime Jaquez Jr. followed a light color palette for his outfit to the 2023 NBA draft in New York City on Thursday.

For the momentous occasion, the recent UCLA graduate wore a beige suit with slight pinstripes and a white button-up top. He competed his tonal ensemble with round-frame black shades and brown dress shoes for a modern touch.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. at the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

The athlete, who is of Mexican heritage, just graduated from the university in Westwood, California this month. There, he played for the school’s Bruins of the Pac-12 Conference.

The 22-year-old has racked up many accolades leading up to this year’s draft, including becoming the 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and named a consensus second-team All-American.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. at the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

On Friday, Jaquez Jr. shared Instagram photos from his graduation, where he wore dark dress pants, another classic button-up and exclusive Air Jordan sneakers. The shoes, with a white, blue and yellow color way, were gifted exclusively to the UCLA Bruins athletes from the Jordan Brand, according to a post shared by UCLA Athletics Department’s Instagram account.

Once drafted, Jaquez will become the sixth player of Mexican ethnicity to be drafted into the NBA, with Horacio Llamas being the first Mexican player to be drafted.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. at the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22 in New York City. Getty Images

Staged by the National Basketball Association, the NBA draft dates back to 1947. During the annual event, teams from around the country pick new players, typically college students, who qualify to join the highly-competitive league. This year’s NBA draft is held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

PHOTOS: See more basketball star arrivals on the NBA draft 2023 red carpet.