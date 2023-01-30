×
Jamie Lee Curtis Suits Up in Floral Alexander McQueen Blazer at AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards

The actress took home the Career Achievement Award for her decades-long film career.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Jamie Lee Curtis attends "AARP The Magazine's" 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on January 28, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jamie Lee Curtis attends AARP The Magazine's 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived on the red carpet for AARP The Magazine’s Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday wearing florals for winter.

In honor of this year’s awards ceremony, the actress wore a black tuxedo with a graphic print of a rose bush across the jacket and a small train. Underneath the tuxedo she wore a simple black round-neck shirt. She coordinated the look with black pointy-toe heels.

For makeup, Curtis went minimalist, with a glossy nude lip, a touch of blush, a touch of mascara and earth-tone eye shadow. For hair, she had it done in a simple coiffed style.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends "AARP The Magazine's" 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis attends “AARP The Magazine’s” 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

At this year’s AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, Curtis was honored with the Career Achievement Award for her decades-long career in film. Curtis’ costar from her recent hit film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Michelle Yeoh, took home the award for Best Actress for the film.

Curtis has had a busy awards and promotion season since the fall of last year. Last October, the last installment of the “Halloween” film franchise, “Halloween Ends,” debuted in theaters. It marked the last film in the long-running Halloween series that Curtis would star in. Curtis has been part of the “Halloween” franchise since the first film in 1978.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends "AARP The Magazine's" 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis attends “AARP The Magazine’s” 21st annual Movies for Grownups Awards on Jan. 28 in Beverly Hills. Getty Images

In addition to her promotional tour for “Halloween Ends,” Curtis received numerous acting award nominations for her supporting role in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Earlier this month, the actress attended the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in the film.

AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownup Awards recognizes films that resonate with older views and advocates for the 50-plus audience, fighting film industry ageism. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Alan Cumming.

