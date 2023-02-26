×
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Sustainability

First Black Carpet Awards Get Emotional

Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Statement Color in Plunging Red Gown at SAG Awards 2023

The actress is nominated for a SAG Award in the supporting actress category for her role in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

Jamie Lee Curtis red dress at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Michelle Williams in Dior Haute Couture
Viola Davis in Valentino
Quinta Brunson
Sheryl Lee Ralph
View ALL 52 Photos

Jamie Lee Curtis made a striking arrival on Sunday in Los Angeles at the 2023 SAG Awards. The actress took to the red carpet in a plunging red Romona Keveza gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The details included a deep V-shaped neckline that split down to the naval and a train.

For accessories, she paired her look with square earrings and an oversize bracelet, which she wore over her long sleeves. She coordinated her look with shimmering nude heels.

When it came to makeup, Curtis embraced an evening-ready look, with black eyeliner, a soft pink lip and bright blush. Her hair was in its signature icy-blond color, serving as a stylish contrast to her vibrant gown.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Curtis arrived at the red carpet event among a slew of other stars including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Cara Delevingne and Zendaya.

Last month, to AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards, Curtis wore a standout look in a floral Alexander McQueen blazer. Curtis has long been an important fixture in the Hollywood acting scene, starting with her feature film debut in the slasher film “Halloween” in 1978. At 64 years old, Curtis earned her first Academy Award nomination for the movie “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

For this year’s SAG Awards, the actress earned a nomination in the supporting actress category for her role in the film, which she starred alongside Stephanie Hsu and Michelle Yeoh.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles.
Jamie Lee Curtis at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.

