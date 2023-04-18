Jamie Lee Curtis Embraces Power Dressing in Black Suit at ‘The Covenant’ Premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the premiere of “The Covenant” in Los Angeles on Monday, embracing power suiting.

The actress wore an all-black ensemble, including a black blazer with matching tailored trousers, a black shirt and black heels.

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM’s Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant” on April 17 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Curtis attended the premiere of “The Covenant” in support of her godson Jake Gyllenhaal, who stars as the lead in the film. Gyllenhaal matched his godmother by also wearing head-to-toe black, including a double-breasted blazer with a T-shirt that he left untucked and glossy black shoes.

Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of “The Covenant” held at the Directors Guild of America on April 17. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Outside of his new movie, Gyllenhaal also has the distinction of being the first actor to front a campaign for the storied porcelain brand Ginori 1735. The campaign, shot by Gray Sorrenti, will be released in May.

“Jake Gyllenhaal is a great master of his art, with a strong personal style and [who] naturally embodies a timeless elegance and class that flawlessly expresses the perfect blend between heritage and innovation of our house,” said Alain Prost, chairman and chief executive officer of Ginori 1735.

Jake Gyllenhaal and godmother Jamie Lee Curtis at the premiere of “The Covenant” on April 17. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The occasion marked one of Curtis’ first major red carpet outings since she won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for “Everything Everywhere All at Once” in March. Curtis will star in several projects this year, including “Borderlands,” a feature film based on the popular video game.

“The Covenant” follows the story of a local interpreter during the war in Afghanistan who risks his own life to carry an injured sergeant across miles of treacherous terrain. In addition to Gyllenhaal, the film, directed by Guy Ritchie, stars Antony Star, Dar Salim and Emily Beecham. The movie premieres on Friday.