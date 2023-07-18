‘Jane by Charlotte’: How to Stream Jane Birkin’s Documentary, Synopsis and More

Jane Birkin passed away Sunday at the age of 76. The British singer and fashion icon will be remembered for a number of things, including her chart-topping hit “Je T’Aime…Moi Non Plus,” her musical relationship with Serge Gainsbourg and for being the inspiration behind the Birkin, the Hermès bag named after her.

Birkin also was the inspiration for the documentary “Jane by Charlotte,” a piece in which her daughter, Charlotte Gainsbourg, explored Birkin’s life and their mother-daughter relationship.

Here, WWD lists everything to know about the documentary.

What is the documentary “Jane by Charlotte” about?

The “Jane by Charlotte” documentary sees the fashion icon’s daughter explore her mother’s life with a new perspective, intimately looking at her journey following the time passed. The project also magnifies the pair’s relationship, exposing themselves. The cinematic piece explores themes of mother-daughter relationships, age and mortality.

Multiple trailers for the documentary debuted in 2021, showcasing the pair having deep conversations while walking through nature, having a photo shoot and lying in bed together. “I often didn’t feel very responsible,” a clip shows Birkin saying to her daughter. “I behaved more like a childish mother or a friend. Perhaps I wasn’t responsible enough.”

“Why do we learn to live without our mothers?” Gainsbourg says following the clip of Birkin. “It seems to be a purpose in life, to free ourselves at any cost. I don’t want to free myself.”

When did the documentary premiere?

Jane Birkin and daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg at the “Jane by Charlotte” photo call during the 2021 Cannes Film Festival on July 8 in Cannes. Getty Images

The documentary premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Birkin and Gainsbourg arrived hand-in-hand at the film’s photo call in July, wearing minimalist button-up ensembles.

“Jane by Charlotte” was Gainsbourg’s directorial debut, with the director previously appearing as an actress in the films “Antichrist” and “Melancholia.”

How to stream the documentary

The documentary is available to watch on AppleTV+, which currently offers a seven-day free trial. For those who purchase an Apple device, the streaming service is free for three months.