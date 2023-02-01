Jane Fonda Brings a Pop of Color in Violet Suit to ‘80 for Brady’ Premiere 

Jane Fonda brought a pop of color to the typical businesswear ensemble while attending the premiere screening of “80 for Brady” on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

For the film premiere, which she stars in, Fonda wore a dazzling violet suit.

Jane Fonda at the premiere of “80 for Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Fonda’s officewear-inspired outfit included a violet button-up blouse underneath a structured blazer with sharp lapels and matching pair of straight-legged trousers. She wore silver shoes, oval-shaped gold earrings and a gold chain-link necklace. Fonda was styled by Cristina Ehrlich.

Jane Fonda at the premiere of “80 for Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Fonda attended the premiere screening alongside her costars Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Lily Tomlin and Tom Brady. For the premiere, Brady went classic, wearing a sleek biker jacket with a white shirt underneath. Other stars joined at the event, including Billy Porter and Lisa Rinna.

Tom Brady and Jane Fonda at the premiere of “80 for Brady” on Jan. 31 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“80 for Brady” tells the story of four best friends who embark on a trip to see their favorite football player, Tom Brady, play at the 2017 Super Bowl. The film is inspired by the true story of four friends who saw Brady win Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons. The movie stars Fonda, Tomlin, Field and Moreno. Brady makes an appearance in the film, with cameos by his former New England Patriots teammates, too.

“80 for Brady” debuts in theaters Friday.