Jane Fonda Brings Wild Flair in Red Leopard Print Jacket to ‘80 for Brady’ Luncheon

Jane Fonda arrived at the luncheon and panel for her new film, “80 for Brady,” on Monday in Los Angeles, wearing an animal-inspired ensemble.

In honor of the luncheon and panel for her new film, the actress wore a red leopard print sequin jacket, black trousers and black square-toe shoes. She accessorized the look with a bracelet and statement earrings.

For makeup, Fonda went for an elevated daytime look featuring a matte lip, a subtle hint of blush, eye-popping mascara and eye shadow. Her hair was parted to one side and done in a coiffed wavy style.

Jane Fonda attends a luncheon and panel in support of Paramount Pictures’ “80 for Brady” on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

“80 for Brady” tells the story of four best friends who embark on a trip to see their favorite football player, Tom Brady, play in the 2017 Super Bowl. The film stars Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin as the four friends.

The new project also reunites Fonda with her “Grace & Frankie” costar Tomlin. The two were in the hit Netflix series for seven seasons from 2015 to 2022.

Tomlin and Fonda also famously worked together on the 1980 cult classic film “9 to 5” where they starred alongside future country music legend Dolly Parton. Parton would win a Grammy Award for Best Country Song for the song that took its name from the movie title.

Jane Fonda attends a luncheon and panel in support of Paramount Pictures’ “80 for Brady” on Jan. 30, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Paramount Pictu

In addition to her new film project, last fall, Fonda became the face of a new H&M campaign for their “Move” line. The campaign marked the launch of the global fast-fashion retailer’s accessible sporting line.

Fonda is no stranger to fitness and movement. Four decades ago, she became one of the biggest faces of celebrity fitness with her home video series “Jane Fonda’s Workout.” Fonda took a break from acting in 1990 after her film “Stanley & Iris” and returned in 2005, starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in “Monster-in-Law.”