Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-red in Custom Asymmetrical Cutout Dress for NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023

Janelle Monáe arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California, taking a bold and colorful approach.

The singer-actress wore a custom red dress with an asymmetrical side cutout on the bodice and a thigh-high slit from Cong Tri.

She coordinated the look with matching red heeled sandals. Monáe accessorized with a diamond and ruby ring from Delfina Delettrez and a diamond ear cuff.

Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress worked with her go-to stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also counts Rachel Brosnahan, Jurnee Smollett and Alexandra Shipp as clients.

For makeup, Monáe went for a classic evening-ready look, featuring a bold red matte lip, eyeliner, heavy mascara and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a side part in a well-coiffed style.

Monáe was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The award for the evening ultimately went to Angela Bassett for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Last year, Monáe joined her “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” co-stars on the road for the global promotional tour and press circuit for the movie. The premieres saw the actress wearing designs from Christian Siriano, Elie Saab and Alexandre Vauthier.

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.