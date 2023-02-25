×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Urban Attitude and Couture Converge in Jil Sander Fall Collection

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-red in Custom Asymmetrical Cutout Dress for NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet 2023

The actress was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."

Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Angela Bassett at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Kerry Washington at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Viola Davis at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
View ALL 70 Photos

Janelle Monáe arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday in Pasadena, California, taking a bold and colorful approach.

The singer-actress wore a custom red dress with an asymmetrical side cutout on the bodice and a thigh-high slit from Cong Tri.

She coordinated the look with matching red heeled sandals. Monáe accessorized with a diamond and ruby ring from Delfina Delettrez and a diamond ear cuff.

Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The actress worked with her go-to stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn, who also counts Rachel Brosnahan, Jurnee Smollett and Alexandra Shipp as clients.

For makeup, Monáe went for a classic evening-ready look, featuring a bold red matte lip, eyeliner, heavy mascara and smoky eyeshadow. For hair, she went for a side part in a well-coiffed style.

Monáe was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” The award for the evening ultimately went to Angela Bassett for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Janelle Monáe at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25 in Pasadena, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Last year, Monáe joined her “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” co-stars on the road for the global promotional tour and press circuit for the movie. The premieres saw the actress wearing designs from Christian Siriano, Elie Saab and Alexandre Vauthier.

Related Galleries

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards honor the accomplishments of Black entertainers, activists and political leaders. This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Queen Latifah on Feb. 25 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., with presenters including Zendaya, Janelle Monae and Kerry Washington. The event’s winners were announced prior to the ceremony, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis and Stacey Abrams.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Janelle Monáe Gets Fiery-Red in Cutout Dress at NAACP Awards 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad