Janice Dickinson Reviews Runway Walks of Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and More Models in Viral TikTok Series

Janice Dickinson has taken her penchant for straightforward opinions to her TikTok account. The self-described “world’s first supermodel,” who has more than 248,000 followers on the social media platform, has begun doing reviews of famous models and their runway walks.

In one duet video of Naomi Campbell walking Off-White’s fall 2023 show, Dickinson refers to Campbell as a “queen” and “goddess.” She goes on to declare Campbell the “best” runway walker in the business.

In a scene featuring Bella Hadid on the catwalk for Versace’s spring 2022 show, she praised her “because she looks good” and commended her for the ability to walk in short clothes.

In another video showing Imaan Hammam, Dickinson said she is “not a new model” but is “hot” and has a “great walk.” She described Rianne Van Rompaey as “great,” and Yasmin Wijnaldum as a “number 10.”

Of the many things Dickinson is known for, she also has a reputation for being fiercely opinionated. She spoke candidly about Sara Grace’s walk, deeming it “a little slow.”

This isn’t the first time Dickinson has doled out opinions on models and their level of talent. In addition to having her own reality television show from 2006 to 2008, “The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency,” she was a judge on “America’s Next Top Model” from 2003 to 2006.

In the ’70s and ’80s, Dickinson walked the runway for Bill Blass, Valentino and Calvin Klein, among others.