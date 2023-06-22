Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver Mix Barbiecore With Athleisure for Prime Day Date Reveal

Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver joined Amazon for its Prime Day date reveal in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, blending sporty style with the Barbiecore trend.

The models and former Victoria’s Secret Angels donned nearly matching outfits. Both of them wore pink sports bras, while Tookes opted for matching biker shorts to complete her look and Skriver opted for ankle-length leggings. Both models opted for white socks with stone-colored sneakers. The models’ looks were from their Joja sportswear line.

Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver at Prime Day Date reveal on June 20. Amazon/Happy Monday

The models were joined at the event by “The Bachelorette’s” Tayshia Adams, “The Hills” star Whitney Port-Rosenman, model Rocky Barnes and Summer Friday’s cofounder Marianna Hewitt.

This year’s Prime Day will be a two-day shopping event taking place on July 11 and July 12. The annual Amazon event is an opportunity for Prime members to score big savings. The 48-hour sale offers deals exclusively to Prime members.

Jasmine Tookes and Josephine Skriver at Prime Day Date reveal on June 20. Amazon/Happy Monday

Prime Day originally began in 2015 and has grown since. It is now considered one of the biggest savings events of the years for online shoppers.

Tookes’ and Skriver’s activewear brand Joja launched in 2022. Joja was originally an Instagram platform the duo launched in 2016 to share wellness and fashion tips. Tookes and Skriver originally met backstage during a fashion show more than 13 years ago and they went from coworkers to best friends over time.

“Josephine and I have also worn so many activewear brands over the last 10 years and we’ve shopped so many activewear brands and always found that we wanted to change one little thing,” Tookes told WWD in an exclusive interview when the collection launched.

“Like, if this stitching was done a different way, or if the shape of the pants were a different way, it would be much more flattering on everyone’s body. We really have kept tons of clothes over the years and really studied them and looked at them and said, OK, what would we do differently? And what would we do that’s new to the marketplace? So [the whole collection] just came very natural and organic.”