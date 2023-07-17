×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: July 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Lessons to Learn From Breakout Men’s Brands

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Sell Revealing Letters About Diana’s Sweater

Fashion

Singer, Actress and Style Icon Jane Birkin Dies at Home in Paris

Jelena Djokovic Gets Shady in Cat-eye Sunglasses and Self-Portrait Blazer Dress for Husband Novak’s Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final Match

Djokovic has cheered on her husband from the stands multiple times over the past two weeks.

novak Djokovic wife Jelena Djokovic, attends the fourteenth day of Wimbledon on July 16 in London.
Idina Menzel arrives on day one of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Monday July 3, 2023. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Shanina Shaik poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Pixie Lott poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
View ALL 90 Photos

Jelena Djokovic watched her husband Novak’s final match at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. The Serbian pro made it to the last round of the men’s singles tournament, but was ultimately defeated by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

Djokovic donned her best Wimbledon whites in an off-the-shoulder Self-Portrait tweed blazer dress, which featured double-breasted crystallized buttons, metallic lining and faux pockets. She added a pair of reflective cat-eye sunglasses, a small silver cross pendant and diamond stud earrings.

Jelena Djokovic watching the Gentlemen's Singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Sunday July 16, 2023. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)
Jelena Djokovic attends the 14th day of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. PA Images via Getty Images

Djokovic’s brunette tresses were swept up into a loose updo, while her makeup consisted of muted mauve lipstick and a touch of rosy blush.

Following her husband’s loss, Djokovic reposted fans’ supportive messages on her Instagram story. “Keep your head up,” one encouraging note read.

Novak is ranked the second best tennis player in the world, and he’s won seven Wimbledon titles throughout his career. He’ll compete late next month at the U.S. Open in New York City.

Related Articles

Novak and Jelena met in high school before they began dating in 2005. They tied the knot in Montenegro nine years later, and they now have two children, a son Stefan and a daughter Tara, born in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena Ristic stands as she watches her husband playing Spain's Carlos Alcaraz during their men's singles final tennis match on the last day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Jelena Djokovic attends the 14th day of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. AFP via Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain climbs up to his player box to celebrate with his team after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the men's singles during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. 16 Jul 2023 Pictured: Novak Djokovic of Serbia gestures and Umpire, Fergus Murphy behind during the Men's Singles Final between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007992_050.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the Wimbledon men’s singles on July 16 in London. Mirrorpix / MEGA

For 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. Notable players at this year’s edition of the renowned tournament included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Andy Murray.

History was made on Saturday during the women’s singles final match, when the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, becoming the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. 16 Jul 2023 Pictured: Novak Djokovic of Serbia v Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in Men's Singles Final on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023 in London, England. Photo credit: Mirrorpix / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA1007932_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Wimbledon men’s singles final on July 16 in London. Mirrorpix / MEGA

This year, Wimbledon altered its dress code for the first time in history, allowing female players to wear dark-colored undershorts. Famously, the tennis tournament required that players wear all white, but the rules were changed to accommodate women who may be menstruating.

Jelena Djokovic's Wife Gets Shady in Cat-eye Sunglasses at Wimbledon

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad