Jelena Djokovic Gets Shady in Cat-eye Sunglasses and Self-Portrait Blazer Dress for Husband Novak’s Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Final Match

Jelena Djokovic watched her husband Novak’s final match at Wimbledon in London on Sunday. The Serbian pro made it to the last round of the men’s singles tournament, but was ultimately defeated by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in five sets.

Djokovic donned her best Wimbledon whites in an off-the-shoulder Self-Portrait tweed blazer dress, which featured double-breasted crystallized buttons, metallic lining and faux pockets. She added a pair of reflective cat-eye sunglasses, a small silver cross pendant and diamond stud earrings.

Jelena Djokovic attends the 14th day of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. PA Images via Getty Images

Djokovic’s brunette tresses were swept up into a loose updo, while her makeup consisted of muted mauve lipstick and a touch of rosy blush.

Following her husband’s loss, Djokovic reposted fans’ supportive messages on her Instagram story. “Keep your head up,” one encouraging note read.

Novak is ranked the second best tennis player in the world, and he’s won seven Wimbledon titles throughout his career. He’ll compete late next month at the U.S. Open in New York City.

Novak and Jelena met in high school before they began dating in 2005. They tied the knot in Montenegro nine years later, and they now have two children, a son Stefan and a daughter Tara, born in 2014 and 2017, respectively.

Jelena Djokovic attends the 14th day of Wimbledon on July 16 in London. AFP via Getty Images

Novak Djokovic of Serbia in the final of the Wimbledon men’s singles on July 16 in London. Mirrorpix / MEGA

For 146 years, the best tennis players in the world have faced off on London’s grass courts, competing for a chance to take home the Wimbledon championship title. Notable players at this year’s edition of the renowned tournament included Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek and Andy Murray.

History was made on Saturday during the women’s singles final match, when the Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova narrowly defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, becoming the first unseeded women’s player to win the championship.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the Wimbledon men’s singles final on July 16 in London. Mirrorpix / MEGA

This year, Wimbledon altered its dress code for the first time in history, allowing female players to wear dark-colored undershorts. Famously, the tennis tournament required that players wear all white, but the rules were changed to accommodate women who may be menstruating.