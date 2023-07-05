Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Brings Statement Serbian Knitwear to Wimbledon 2023 in Handmade Cardigan by Female Artisans

×
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Jelena Djokovic smiles while watching Pedro Cachín V Novak Djokovic on day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023 in London, England.
Jelena Djokovic, the wife of famed Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, attended Day Three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, taking an ethereal approach to style.

Jelena Djokovic wore an all-white ensemble, including a white boat-neck T-shirt, tailored white pants and an open-stitch leaf embroidery long cardigan by Maridruna. The brand’s handmade knitwear is crafted by Serbian women.

She accessorized the look with butterfly sunglasses and a gold watch with a black wrist strap.

Jelena Djokovic attends Day Three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 5 in London. WireImage

Novak Djokovic is on a quest for an eighth Wimbledon title and scored a victory during Wednesday’s game against Jordan Thompson. The win made Djokovic only the third player in history to have 350 match wins at grand slams as he joined the ranks of Serena Williams and Roger Federer. If Djokovic comes out on top during Wimbledon, it would also make him the oldest men’s singles’ champion at 36.

Jelena Djokovic attends Day Three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 5 in London. PA Images via Getty Images

In addition to his potential history-making time at Wimbledon this year, Djokovic is known to those outside the worlds of sports and tennis as an ambassador for many brands. His sponsors include Lacoste, Asics, Montblanc, NetJets, Peugeot and Head.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates against Jordan Thompson of Australia in the Wimbledon Men’s Singles second-round match on July 5 in London. Getty Images

Djokovic signed with Lacoste in 2017. In the summer of 2021, the brand extended the on-court apparel sponsorship deal until 2025.

When Djokovic turned professional in 2003, he sported Adidas. Once that contract ended, he entered a deal with Sergio Tacchini, but that partnership ended. After that, Djokovic signed a five-year deal with Uniqlo.

Djokovic is currently ranked number two in the world in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has been ranked number one for a record total of 389 weeks.

