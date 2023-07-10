Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Wears Another Serbian Designer at Wimbledon 2023 in Red Marija Tarlac Minidress

×
Jelena Djokovic is the wife of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who has reached the Wimbledon quarters.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Calum Harper poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Clara Amfo poses in the evian VIP Suite on day one of Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: British tennis player Emma Raducanu poses in the evian VIP Suite At Wimbledon 2023 on July 3, 2023 in London, England. Pic Credit: Dave Benett
Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, attended day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, taking a resort-ready approach to style.

Jelena wore a red and white strapless minidress from Serbian designer Marija Tarlac. She accessorized the dress with an off-white straw sunhat, blue-rim cat eye sunglasses, an Hermès Clic Clac bracelet and a gold watch with a black face and black band.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

On day three of the tournament, Jelena supported her husband while wearing an open-stitch cardigan from Maridruna, hand-designed by Serbian female artisans.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Jelena Djokovic attends day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

Novak Djokovic is on a quest for an eighth Wimbledon title and scored a victory during Monday’s game against Hunter Hurkacz of Poland. The win helped advance Djokovic to the quarterfinals of the prestigious tennis tournament. If Djokovic comes out on top during Wimbledon, it would also make him the oldest men’s singles’ champion at 36.

Outside the worlds of sports and tennis, Djokovic is also an ambassador for many brands. His sponsors include Lacoste, Asics, Montblanc, NetJets, Peugeot and Head. He signed with Lacoste in 2017. In the summer of 2021, the brand extended the on-court apparel sponsorship deal until 2025.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the Men's Singles fourth round match during day eight of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

Djokovic is currently ranked number two in the world in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has been ranked number one for a record total of 389 weeks.

