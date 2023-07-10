Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Wears Another Serbian Designer at Wimbledon 2023 in Red Marija Tarlac Minidress

Jelena Djokovic, the wife of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, attended day eight of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, taking a resort-ready approach to style.

Jelena wore a red and white strapless minidress from Serbian designer Marija Tarlac. She accessorized the dress with an off-white straw sunhat, blue-rim cat eye sunglasses, an Hermès Clic Clac bracelet and a gold watch with a black face and black band.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

On day three of the tournament, Jelena supported her husband while wearing an open-stitch cardigan from Maridruna, hand-designed by Serbian female artisans.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. WireImage

Novak Djokovic is on a quest for an eighth Wimbledon title and scored a victory during Monday’s game against Hunter Hurkacz of Poland. The win helped advance Djokovic to the quarterfinals of the prestigious tennis tournament. If Djokovic comes out on top during Wimbledon, it would also make him the oldest men’s singles’ champion at 36.

Outside the worlds of sports and tennis, Djokovic is also an ambassador for many brands. His sponsors include Lacoste, Asics, Montblanc, NetJets, Peugeot and Head. He signed with Lacoste in 2017. In the summer of 2021, the brand extended the on-court apparel sponsorship deal until 2025.

Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023. Getty Images

Djokovic is currently ranked number two in the world in singles by the Association of Tennis Professionals. He has been ranked number one for a record total of 389 weeks.