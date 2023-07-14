Novak Djokovic’s Wife Jelena Wears Gucci’s Prince of Wales Wool Blazer at Wimbledon 2023

Jelena Djokovic, the wife of famed tennis player Novak Djokovic, attended Day 12 of Wimbledon 2023 in London, wearing Gucci.

Jelena Djokovic donned the Prince of Wales wool hemp jacket from the Italian brand, which features a gray and pink plaid check pattern. She paired the blazer with a white tank top and dark denim jeans. Completing her outfit, she accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses.

Jelena Djokovic at Wimbledon 2023 on July 14 in London. Getty Images

Jelena Djokovic has spent much of Wimbledon making style statements. On Day Three of the tournament, she paid homage to her home country, Serbia, and its artisans when she wore an open-stitch leaf embroidery cardigan by Maridruna, which produces knitwear crafted by Serbian women.

On Day Eight of Wimbledon, she paid homage to another Serbian designer, wearing a red and white strapless minidress from Marija Tarlac. She accessorized the dress with an off-white straw sunhat, blue-rim cat-eye sunglasses, an Hermès Clic Clac bracelet and a gold watch with a black face and black band.

Novak Djokovic is on a journey for an eighth Wimbledon title. In his game on Friday versus Italy’s Jannik Sinner, he bested him to advance to the Wimbledon finals marking his thirty-fifth Grand Slam Final. Novak Djokovic now holds the record for most singles Grand Final appearances.

Outside of the world of sports, many might know Novak Djokovic for his brand partnerships and endorsements. His sponsors include Lacoste, Asics, Montblanc, NetJets, Peugeot and Head. In 2017, he signed with Lacoste, and in the summer of 2021, the brand extended the on-court apparel sponsorship deal until 2025.

If Novak Djokovic comes out on top at Wimbledon, it will make him the oldest men’s singles champion at 36. Friday’s game between Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Russia’s Daniil Medvedev will determine who Novak will face in the final game at Wimbledon.