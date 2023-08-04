Jenna Dewan Embraces the Soft Girl Trend in Floral For Love and Lemons Look at Pre-concert Party for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Jenna Dewan made a bright arrival to the SoFi and People pre-concert party for Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour on Thursday in Los Angeles, putting a fresh spin on the soft girl trend.

The actress and dancer opted for a floral set by For Love and Lemons, which included a sweetheart neckline crop top and a soft-pink waistband attached to a scalloped skirt. The floral appliqués on her set coordinated with the botanical theme of the party.

Jenna Dewan Getty Images for SoFi

Dewan is the latest celebrity to hop on the soft girl aesthetic, which WWD characterized in July as “the line between girly and edgy” and people who embrace the trend are “likely to favor pastels and feminine patterns like gingham or florals, accessorizing their looks with bold bucket hats and chunky shoes.”

Along with Dewan, both Paris Hilton and Sydney Sweeney have embraced the trend.

Nancy Lee Bursch and Jenna Dewan Getty Images for SoFi

Alongside Dewan at the pre-concert party was her mother Nancy, who coordinated with her daughter’s summer style by wearing a feather adorned asymmetric dress with a cowl neckline.

Dewan first gained attention for her work as a dancer, starring alongside her ex-husband Channing Tatum in the movie “Step Up.” Since then Dewan has starred in ABC’s “The Resident” and collaborated with high-profile brands, including dance label Danskin in 2016.

(L-R) Allison Holker, Vanessa Lachey, Ashley Tisdale and Jenna Dewan. Getty Images for SoFi

The SoFi and People Taylor Swift pre-concert party celebrated Swift’s Eras tour, which began in March with a schedule of more than 20 cities. It celebrates her biggest hits, including those from her latest album “Midnights.” Ashley Tisdale, Vanessa Lachey and Allison Holker also attended the pre-concert soiree, before watching Swift perform.



