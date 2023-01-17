×
Jenna Dewan Plays With Pleats in Little Black Sheer Dress for ‘The Resident’ Finale Teaser on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

The actress and dancer starred in Fox's "The Resident," which released its final episode for season six on Tuesday.

Jenna Dewan on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show."
Jenna Dewan on the Jan. 17 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Jenna Dewan wore a standout look to an episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which premiered on Tuesday. On the episode, Dewan wore her iteration of a little black dress.

The details of Dewan’s dress included sheer billowing sleeves, a pleated skirt with shimmering embellishments and a lace adorned design on her chest. The mostly monochromatic look had a sudden pop of color with peachy-orange on the shoulders of her dress.

Dewan is usually styled by Brad Goreski and Daniela Viviana Romero. Together, the stylists have also outfitted Kaley Cuoco, Sarah Hyland and Annaleigh Ashford.

Dewan slipped into a pair of sleek black heels with a vertical black strap along her foot. Her signature dark hair was styled into a middle part, with her wavy tresses framing her face. Her makeup included a touch of highlighter and peachy blush.

“Effie’s into Irish dance, so this is her biggest, hugest passion,” Dewan said to host Kelly Clarkson on the show about her daughter, Everly, who she shares with Channing Tatum. “We watched ‘Riverdance,’ I swear to you. I showed her ‘Riverdance’ videos and she looked at me and all honesty and was like, ‘I want to do this, find me a dance class.'”

When asked by Clarkson if she is a stereotypical dance mom, Dewan said, “There are moments where, I mean and Effie’s really good, she does great, like she’s amazing, but, there are moments where I’m like ‘I want to tell her to point a foot,’ but I can’t, because then you’re the mom telling her what to do.”

Along with acting and her background in dance, Dewan continues to command the eyes of many with her standout looks. To the amfAR Gala Los Angeles in November, the dancer wore an alluring sheer Georges Chakra gown with a cutout on the bodice and black feathers on the skirt.

Dewan is best known for her role as Nora Clark in the 2006 film “Step Up.” The 42-year-old, who initially began her career as a backup dancer, has worked with Pink, Missy Elliott, Christina Aguilera and Janet Jackson. Dewan starred as Julian on the ABC series “The Resident,” which debuted its last episode for season six on Tuesday. The series cast features Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Emily VanCamp and Matthew Czuchry.

