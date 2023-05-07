Jenna Lyons Gives Kentucky Derby Dressing Unexpected Twists in Exaggerated Thom Browne Maxi Shirt on 2023 Red Carpet

Former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons attended the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday in Louisville, Kentucky.

Lyons sported a black and white ensemble by Thom Browne. Her look consisted of a striped seersucker blazer over a maxi-length button-up shirt dress.

Jenna Lyons attends the Kentucky Derby on May 06 in Louisville, Kentucky. Getty Images

She accessorized with Browne’s trademark three-stripe socks, which hit at the calves, along with a pair of black and cream penny loafers by J. Crew.

Lyons added on a striped Saint Laurent clutch, oversized Dita wayfarers and a floral fascinator by Dora Marra. She also accessorized with gold jewelry, including a watch, charm bracelet and rings.

The designer wore her hair in a sleek updo, which she paired with a subtle pink lip and matching blush.

Lyons’ black and white Thom Browne look comes just days after the Met Gala. Browne created custom looks for celebrities like Jenna Ortega, Janelle Monáe, Teyana Taylor and Olivia Rodrigo — who were also dressed in black and white.

This summer, Lyons will star in Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York.” She’ll also be the franchise’s first openly gay housewife.

“When I left J. Crew, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ and then I went on a podcast and they asked me if I had heard there was going to be a reboot of RHONY and they said, ‘There’s never been an openly gay woman on “Housewives” and I was like, ‘Hmm…,’” Lyons explained to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

The fan-favorite series has been completely recast for its upcoming 14th season, which premieres July 16. Other new “Housewives” joining the show include Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.