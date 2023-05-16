×
Jenna Lyons Puts Edgy Twist on Suiting and More ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Cast Looks in New Teaser Photos and Trailer

The upcoming season features an entirely new cast of housewives.

Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan.
Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank and Ubah Hassan. Gavin Bond/Bravo

The new “Real Housewives of New York” have officially arrived. On Monday, Bravo released cast photos and a trailer from the show’s upcoming 14th season, which airs July 16.

Former J. Crew president and creative director Jenna Lyons opted for a black-and-white look. Lyons paired a cropped Homme Girls button-up with Bottega Veneta trousers.

She accessorized with an undone ivory bow-tie, Macklowe Gallery jewels and satin J. Crew pumps “circa 2019,” Lyons wrote on Instagram. The designer also added on her trademark pair of oversize aviator glasses by Dita.

TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Jenna Lyons -- (Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo)
Jenna Lyons in a promotional photo for “The Real Housewives of New York” season 14. Gavin Bond/Bravo

New cast members Sai De Silva and Ubah Hassan chose metallic looks. De Silva, a fashion blogger, wore a silver sleeveless high-neck midi dress, which she wore over sheer black tights and pumps.

Hassan’s striking cutout gown was covered in silver sequins, matching it to a pair of pointed-toe heels. The former model is related to another “Real Housewife” — Chanel Ayan of the Dubai franchise.

TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Ubah Hassan -- (Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo)
Ubah Hassan in a promotional photo for “The Real Housewives of New York” season 14. Gavin Bond/Bravo

Jessel Taank and Erin Dana Lichy went for monochromatic ensembles. Taank’s black gown was lined with large silver beads. The brand consultant and fashion publicist also added on metallic pumps and a collar necklace.

Lichy, a luxury real estate agent and interior designer, wore a black strapless minidress with an oversized bow affixed to the hip along with crystallized strappy sandals.

Marketing consultant Brynn Whitfield channeled Kim Kardashian’s recent Met Gala look in an Oscar de la Renta halter top that was dripping in pearls. She paired the piece with a maxi skirt by Turkish designer Cengiz Abazoğlu. Her satin Mach & Mach shoes featured bow embellishments.

TTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK CITY -- Season:14 -- Pictured: Brynn Whitfield -- (Photo by: Gavin Bond/Bravo)
Brynn Whitfield in a promotional photo for “The Real Housewives of New York” season 14. Gavin Bond/Bravo

Along with the new cast photos, Bravo also released the first trailer for season 14. As is expected from the fan favorite reality series, drama, feuds and extravagant vacations are par for the course.

