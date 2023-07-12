Jenna Lyons Blossoms in Floral Tulle Oscar de la Renta Cape at ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Premiere

Jenna Lyons put a summery spin on her refined sense of style while attending the premiere of “Real Housewives of New York City” on Wednesday.

J. Crew’s former president and creative director sported a pink tulle Oscar de la Renta cape covered in hydrangea appliques. She dressed down the vibrant piece with a pair of baggy medium-wash jeans. Lyons’ accessories included blue point-toe pumps, layered necklaces and her trademark oversized frames.

Jenna Lyons at the premiere of “The Real Housewives Of New York City” on July 12 in New York City. Getty Images

Lyons continued the rosy theme with her makeup look, which consisted of cool pink lipstick and blush. She wore her silver tresses in a slicked-back ponytail.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” was completely recast. At BravoCon in October 2022, “Real Housewives” producer Andy Cohen officially revealed the show’s fresh slate of stars. New York City’s newest “Housewives” are Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

Jenna Lyons at the premiere of “The Real Housewives Of New York City” on July 12 in New York City. Getty Images

Lyons is perhaps the most recognizable name, and she’s also the reality franchise’s first openly gay housewife. “I didn’t have a job,” she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show.”

“When I left J. Crew, I was like, ‘What am I going to do?’ and then I went on a podcast and they asked me if I had heard there was going to be a reboot of RHONY and they said, ‘There’s never been an openly gay woman on “Housewives” and I was like, ‘Hmm…,’” Lyons explained.

Lyons then got in contact with Cohen, who thought it would be “a good idea” for her to join the cast.

“We were looking for a group of friends who were actually connected. Women with interesting jobs — we have Brooklyn, Tribeca, all over town. Really cool jobs, fashion, PR, model, influencer, all different types. Their energy and humor is great,” Cohen said.

The 14th season of “The Real Housewives of New York City” premieres Sunday on Bravo.