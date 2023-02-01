×
Jenna Ortega Is Announced as New Adidas Ambassador

The actress will be the face of the first new label Adidas has launched in 50 years.

Jenna Ortega to front new Adidas brand.
Jenna Ortega for Adidas courtesy photo

Adidas has named actress Jenna Ortega as a new brand ambassador and the face of a soon-to-be-unveiled label, marking the first new label under the company’s umbrella in 50 years.

“My love for Adidas is one that goes back years,” Ortega said in a statement. “It’s always had such a presence in sport, music and culture and continues to be an innovator in so many ways. Growing up for me it always had to be Adidas sneakers and Ts as the go-to. To this day, so much of my wardrobe is made up of the iconic three stripes. I feel so honored to become a part of this legendary family of changemakers and be the face of its all-new label. Can’t wait to show you guys.”

Jenna Ortega for Adidas.

“At Adidas, we are constantly looking at ways we can push the boundaries in both sport and culture, which is why it’s so exciting that we can announce Jenna Ortega has joined us, to launch our first new label in 50 years,” Adidas executive board member Brian Grevy said in a statement. “A progressive and passionate next generation pioneer that is making waves across the globe, her fresh and creative way of thinking is what we, as a brand, found ourselves on and continue to be inspired by. We can’t wait to unveil what’s to come from this special partnership, very soon.”

In November, Adidas announced that Bjørn Gulden would take over as chief executive officer of the company. Gulden was previously CEO of Puma. In his new role, he’s expected to lead the company through its post-Kanye West era, after the business terminated the Adidas-Yeezy agreement.

It’s been a busy past few months for Ortega. In November, the actress’s new television series “Wednesday,” based on the Addams Family, premiered on Netflix. It quickly became the second most popular English-language series on the streaming service, with over 150 million households streaming the show.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

