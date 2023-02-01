Jenna Ortega Is Announced as New Adidas Ambassador

Adidas has named actress Jenna Ortega as a new brand ambassador and the face of a soon-to-be-unveiled label, marking the first new label under the company’s umbrella in 50 years.

“My love for Adidas is one that goes back years,” Ortega said in a statement. “It’s always had such a presence in sport, music and culture and continues to be an innovator in so many ways. Growing up for me it always had to be Adidas sneakers and Ts as the go-to. To this day, so much of my wardrobe is made up of the iconic three stripes. I feel so honored to become a part of this legendary family of changemakers and be the face of its all-new label. Can’t wait to show you guys.”

Jenna Ortega for Adidas.

“At Adidas, we are constantly looking at ways we can push the boundaries in both sport and culture, which is why it’s so exciting that we can announce Jenna Ortega has joined us, to launch our first new label in 50 years,” Adidas executive board member Brian Grevy said in a statement. “A progressive and passionate next generation pioneer that is making waves across the globe, her fresh and creative way of thinking is what we, as a brand, found ourselves on and continue to be inspired by. We can’t wait to unveil what’s to come from this special partnership, very soon.”

In November, Adidas announced that Bjørn Gulden would take over as chief executive officer of the company. Gulden was previously CEO of Puma. In his new role, he’s expected to lead the company through its post-Kanye West era, after the business terminated the Adidas-Yeezy agreement.

It’s been a busy past few months for Ortega. In November, the actress’s new television series “Wednesday,” based on the Addams Family, premiered on Netflix. It quickly became the second most popular English-language series on the streaming service, with over 150 million households streaming the show.