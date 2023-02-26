Jenna Ortega Channels Gothic Glamour for SAG Awards in Versace Reptilian-print Plunging Dress

Jenna Ortega made a striking arrival on Sunday on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

She channeled her Wednesday Addams character with a grownup spin in a plunging Versace gown made of textured black leather complete with reptile-print finishes from the brand’s fall 1994 collection. Her asymmetrical, strapless dress featured a daring thigh-high slit. Around her waist, she wore a simple black belt with a gold buckle.

Jenna Ortega attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For jewelry, Ortega opted for silver bangles, rings and a goth-inspired ball chain necklace. She also added on some open-toed platform pumps.

Ortega wore her shoulder-length hair in shaggy layers, complete with messy fringe. Silver, shimmery eye shadow and black eyeliner gave the actress a doe-eyed look. A coral nude lip and matching blush completed her makeup.

Ortega is nominated for her titular role in Netflix’s “Wednesday.” She’s in the running for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Ortega’s fellow nominees include Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Jean Smart (“Hacks”) and Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Jenna Ortega at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

“Wednesday” became an immediate hit for the streaming service, which renewed the series for a second season in January. The Addams Family spinoff is currently the second most-watched show on Netflix, just behind “Stranger Things.”

Ortega has captured attention with her rendition of the iconic daughter of the Addams Family. This marks the 20-year-old’s first SAG Award nomination.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards honor the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and will see Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees include Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.