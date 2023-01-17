×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Jenna Ortega Goes Backless in Hooded Dress for Front Row Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week Men’s Show

The actress attended the brand's fall 2023 menswear show during Paris Fashion Week Men's.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2023
View ALL 50 Photos

Jenna Ortega arrived at the Saint Laurent menswear fall 2023 runway show during Paris Men’s Fashion Week on Tuesday, wearing a creative minimalist ensemble.

In honor of the unveiling of Saint Laurent’s latest menswear offerings, the actress wore a floor-length backless hooded black dress from the brand. She accessorized with stacks of bangles on both of her arms.

To create her look for the runway show, Ortega worked with stylist Enrique Melendez. Melendez also styled Ortega for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, where she donned a Grecian-inspired Gucci cutout dress.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. Getty Images

For makeup, Ortega went for a comparatively minimalist look with a hint of blush on her cheeks, a matte lip, black eyeliner and mascara. Her bangs were slicked down to one side across her forehead.

2022 became a groundbreaking year for the actress’ career. Ortega was critically acclaimed for her performance in the hit Netflix series “Wednesday” as the titular character. The series is based on the famed characters of the Addams Family franchise.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 17: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 17, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Jenna Ortega attends the Saint Laurent menswear fall 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. Getty Images

“Wednesday” became the second most-watched English-language Netflix series in the streaming service’s history within three weeks of its release. At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, the show was nominated for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Ortega was also nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Actress Television Series – Musical or Comedy.

Earlier this month, before its fall 2023 menswear show, Saint Laurent released a new menswear campaign starring legendary filmmakers including Pedro Almodóvar to Jim Jarmusch.

Paris Men’s Fashion Week runs from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Designers and brands on this season’s schedule include Givenchy, Issey Miyake, Yohji Yamamoto, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rick Owens and Paul Smith. All this season’s runway shows and presentations are in-person.

