Jenna Ortega Takes an Edgy Approach to Power Dressing in Jean Paul Gaultier for ‘Scream VI’ Premiere

Jenna Ortega wore a Jean Paul Gaultier tuxedo dress to the “Scream VI” premiere in New York City on Monday.

Jenna Ortega at the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI.” Getty Images

The dress, from the brand’s fall 2022 Couture collection, had a deconstructed look, with an off-the-shoulder black blazer with sharp lapels and an oversize, strapless white button-up with two large shirt pockets adorning her chest. WWD characterized the collection, which was designed by Olivier Rousteing, the then-guest couturier at Jean Paul Gaultier, as accurately “capturing the sense of fun and irreverence of the founder.”

Jenna Ortega at the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI.” Nina Westervelt for Variety

She paired the look with Jimmy Choo Max 150 Sandals and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Ortega worked with stylist Enrique Melendez for her red carpet premiere. For hair and makeup, she embraced her shag haircut and wore a statement red lip.

Jenna Ortega Nina Westervelt for Variety

The actress was joined by other A-list guests at the movie premiere, including Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere and Demi Lovato. This is Ortega’s latest fashion moment, with the star gracing the red carpet at the SAG Awards on Feb. 26 in a plunging black Versace gown that channeled her “Wednesday” character.

Ortega starred as the iconic character Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, which released on the platform in November and, after wide success, was renewed for a second season. Ortega is also gearing up to make her “SNL” hosting debut on Saturday, which will feature a performance by The 1975.

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” as they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.” The movie, which also stars Dermot Mulroney, Weaving and Henry Czerny, is the first “Scream” installment without lead star Neve Campbell.