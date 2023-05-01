×
Jenna Ortega Embraces Spring Suiting in Veronica Beard Blazer and Shorts at ‘Wednesday’ Netflix FYC Event

Ortega has received Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her performance in the hit Netflix series.

Jenny Ortega at the "Wednesday" FYC event on April 29 in Los Angeles.
Jenny Ortega at the "Wednesday" FYC event on April 29 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Jenna Ortega joined the cast of “Wednesday” at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday. The event served as a promotional vehicle for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences ahead of the 2023 Emmys, which will be held in September.

Ortega opted for a navy pinstriped Veronica Beard suit. The two-piece ensemble included a double-breasted jacket and shorts, the pattern of which evoked her on-screen father, Gomez. Both the Ellete Dickey Jacket and Haina Shorts debuted on the runway during the designer’s fall 2023 presentation in New York City.

Jenna Ortega at the photo call for "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Jenny Ortega at the "Wednesday" FYC event on April 29 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Underneath, Ortega wore a coral lace turtleneck. She accessorized her look with large hoop earrings, and a pair of Christian Louboutin Amali Alta metallic platform sandals.

Ortega’s brunette lob was styled in a half updo complete with fringe. For makeup, the actress sported winged eyeliner and metallic eye shadow.

On the purple carpet, Ortega posed with her “Wednesday” costars Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán and Gwendoline Christie.

Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega, and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the photo call for "Wednesday" held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on April 29, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Luis Guzmán, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Ortega and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the "Wednesday" FYC event on April 29 in Los Angeles. Mark Von Holden for Variety

Ortega’s performance in “Wednesday” has already scored her awards acclaim. In 2023, she received two major nominations: a Golden Globe nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series.

Nominations for the 2023 Emmys are expected to be announced in July. The annual awards show is helmed by the ATAS, who also hosted the “Wednesday” For Your Consideration event.

