Jennifer Aniston’s Goes Monochromatic in Plunging Saint Laurent Vest and Slip Dress for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Jennifer Aniston appeared on the season premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday in a black Saint Laurent virgin wool waistcoat featuring a plunging V-neck and front buttons. She coordinated the look with black leather thigh-high heeled boots.

Aniston was joined on the show by fellow actor Adam Sandler. The two are promoting their new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2.”

During Sandler and Aniston’s segment on the show, the trio discussed who they would play if they made a modern-day movie version based on the popular late ‘70s and early ‘80s sitcom “Three’s Company.”

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Aniston and Sandler returned as the leads of the comedy. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Head-to-toe black is a style signature for Aniston. In February, she reunited with her “Friends” costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for Cox’s induction ceremony into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a monochromatic black look, featuring a black shirt, a long black jacket, black trousers and black open-toe heeled sandals.

At the Mark Twain Prize on March 20, the actress opted to wear Saint Laurent again, including a tuxedo blazer. The jacket featured sharp details, including padded shoulders, a single-breasted silhouette and satin-trimmed peak lapels. Aniston finished off her power suit look with tights and round-toe heels.

For a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Aniston wore a black Bottega Veneta dress with a high side slit, ruched detailing and a standout gold attachment that doubled as a dress strap.