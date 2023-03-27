×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 27, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Hurel, an Oasis of Luxury Fabrics in Paris

Fashion

During SFW, Street Style Takes a Back Seat to Tailoring

Business

Scotch & Soda Acquired by Bluestar Alliance

Jennifer Aniston’s Goes Monochromatic in Plunging Saint Laurent Vest and Slip Dress for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

The actress is currently promoting her new Netflix film "Murder Mystery 2" with costar Adam Sandler.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 19: Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston and Drew Barrymore attend the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 19 in Washington, D.C. Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston appeared on the season premiere of “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Monday in a black Saint Laurent virgin wool waistcoat featuring a plunging V-neck and front buttons. She coordinated the look with black leather thigh-high heeled boots.

Aniston was joined on the show by fellow actor Adam Sandler. The two are promoting their new Netflix film “Murder Mystery 2.”

During Sandler and Aniston’s segment on the show, the trio discussed who they would play if they made a modern-day movie version based on the popular late ‘70s and early ‘80s sitcom “Three’s Company.”

Related Galleries

“Murder Mystery 2” is a sequel to the 2019 film “Murder Mystery.” Aniston and Sandler returned as the leads of the comedy. In addition to Aniston and Sandler, the film stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Adeel Akhtar, Mark Strong and Mélanie Laurent. The movie premieres on Netflix on Friday.

Head-to-toe black is a style signature for Aniston. In February, she reunited with her “Friends” costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow for Cox’s induction ceremony into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a monochromatic black look, featuring a black shirt, a long black jacket, black trousers and black open-toe heeled sandals.

At the Mark Twain Prize on March 20, the actress opted to wear Saint Laurent again, including a tuxedo blazer. The jacket featured sharp details, including padded shoulders, a single-breasted silhouette and satin-trimmed peak lapels. Aniston finished off her power suit look with tights and round-toe heels.

For a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Aniston wore a black Bottega Veneta dress with a high side slit, ruched detailing and a standout gold attachment that doubled as a dress strap.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad