Jennifer Aniston Keeps It Classic in Black Bottega Veneta Dress on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Jennifer Aniston put her spin on a classic black dress while appearing on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Jennifer Aniston and Jimmy Fallon on the March 21 episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Todd Owyoung/NBC

The actress wore a black Bottega Veneta dress with a high side slit, ruched detailing and a standout gold attachment that doubled as a dress strap.

When it came to hair, Aniston, who is known for her luxurious tresses, styled them into big-barrel curls. During the show, she talked about “Murder Mystery 2,” the upcoming film she stars in alongside Adam Sandler. Aniston and the comedian have been friends for years and she told Fallon more about their friendship.

“We met at Jerry’s Deli on Ventura Boulevard when we were 20 and 22,” the actress said, later adding what kind of advice Sandler has given her. “If I get anything from him, it’s ‘What are you doing?!’ Usually based on someone I’m dating,” Aniston told Fallon, which sparked an uproar of laughter from the audience.

The comedy film, out Friday on Netflix, is a sequel to the 2019 “Murder Mystery” and centers around the pair playing a married couple who find themselves in the middle of an international investigation once their friend gets abducted. Aniston also told Fallon about Sandler’s fashion choices while filming the first movie.

“We were in Italy doing the first one and it was a nice dinner we were invited to and Jackie [Sandler’s wife] looked beautiful in an eyelet dress and her hair was done and he showed up in satin basketball shorts with white piping and Nike high-tops,” the actress said.

To the film’s photo call in March, Aniston arrived on the red carpet in a shimmering beige Celine dress, which was cinched at the waist. She paired the sparkling look with her hair styled straight with layers. Sandler was also in attendance at the photo call, wearing a navy blue suit with casual suede sneakers.